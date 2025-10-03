Delta Air Lines Celebrates 100 Years with New Nonstop Service Between Accra and Atlanta

Delta Air Lines has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Ghana with the introduction of seasonal daily nonstop service between Accra and Atlanta, beginning December 1, 2025. The new route comes as the airline celebrates its 100th anniversary, marking a century of innovation, reliability, and operational excellence.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Michael Thomas, Delta’s General Manager of Communications, highlighted Ghana’s pivotal role in the airline’s Africa strategy.

“Ghana is a key gateway in Delta’s Africa network. Our decision to expand service from Accra reflects our confidence in this market and our commitment to delivering world-class travel experiences to our customers,” he said.

Thomas emphasized that Delta’s presence in Ghana goes beyond aviation:

“Our nearly two decades of service in Ghana have shown us the strength, resilience, and ambition of this market. As we look ahead, we are not only investing in flights and aircraft, we are investing in people, partnerships, and Ghana’s growth story.”

Delta has been serving Ghana since 2006, transporting approximately 1.5 million passengers on its New York–JFK route. With the addition of the Atlanta service, Delta will operate two direct routes to Accra: year-round daily flights from New York and seasonal daily flights from Atlanta.

For nearly 19 years, the airline has played a crucial role in strengthening ties between Ghana and the United States by boosting economic activity, encouraging cultural exchange, and reuniting families across continents.

Mary Abisola Gbobaniyi, Delta’s Sales Manager for West Africa, further highlighted the airline’s social impact.

“Delta’s commitment goes far beyond connecting markets. It’s about creating jobs, supporting local initiatives, and partnering with communities to make a difference where it matters most. We reinvest 1% of our global profits into programs like Junior Achievement Africa and Breast Care International, ensuring our impact extends far beyond aviation,” she noted.

Delta has partnered with Breast Care International (BCI) for over a decade to raise awareness about breast cancer and support early detection efforts. Together, they have educated more than 150,000 people, screened over 20,000 individuals, and identified about 2,000 suspected cases. Their outreach has extended into rural communities, where more than 65,000 women have benefited from screenings and awareness campaigns.

The airline is the only U.S. carrier offering nonstop service from Accra to New York-JFK, providing travelers with seamless onward connections to more than 200 destinations across North America. Delta’s African network also includes Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lagos, Dakar, and, later this month, Marrakech—underscoring its strategic, long-term commitment to the continent.

Founded in 1925, Delta has grown into one of the world’s leading airlines, recognized globally for its reliability, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence. Its investment in modern aircraft, digital technology, and sustainability initiatives—such as introducing the Airbus A330-900neo on the Accra route—continues to define its legacy of innovation and customer-focused service.

