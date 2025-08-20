Deloitte Warns of Fiscal Risks, Calls for Smarter Revenue Strategy in Ghana

A new assessment of Ghana’s mid-year budget is sounding the alarm over serious revenue risks.

Deloitte Ghana has pointed to worrying shortfalls in grants, petroleum receipts, and import duties, suggesting the government’s financial plans may be on shaky ground.

While some areas like corporate taxes and mineral royalties have seen growth, the report argues that simply raising revenue targets each year is not a sustainable strategy. Relying on traditional tax channels lacks innovation and could stifle the very economic growth needed for recovery.

This comes at a critical time. The current reset agenda calls for a move beyond textbook solutions toward what experts term ‘entrepreneurial finance’—innovative, flexible approaches to public funding. Ghana faces familiar challenges: a volatile exchange rate, dependence on commodities, and a tax administration system that needs modernizing. But answering these with higher taxes risks discouraging investment and deepening inequality.

So what’s the alternative? The focus should be on digital transformation, using data and automation to improve tax compliance without raising rates. Tapping into the digital economy and formalizing e-commerce taxes could open significant new revenue streams with little public resistance.

The private sector is central to this new approach. By driving investment and innovation, businesses can expand the tax base naturally. Public-private partnerships can fund infrastructure through user fees, not taxes, while stronger capital markets can mobilize domestic savings for growth.

Meanwhile, the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA) holds a key role in maximizing returns from state-owned enterprises. By improving governance and exploring strategic partnerships or partial privatization, SIGA can turn these assets into consistent revenue generators rather than fiscal burdens.

It’s a pivotal moment for Ghana’s economic policy. The Deloitte assessment makes it clear that continuing with business as usual is not an option. Embracing entrepreneurial finance could be the key to building a more resilient and diversified fiscal future.