Deloitte Urges Government to Shield Budget with Oil Price Hedging Strategy

Advisory firm Deloitte Ghana is calling on the government to implement a clear oil price hedging strategy to protect the 2026 budget from volatile global crude prices that threaten revenue projections.

The professional services firm warns that unpredictable global crude oil prices, combined with geopolitical tensions and declining local production, have already reduced expected revenues in 2025. The threat persists and could undermine budget performance over the short to medium term, according to Deloitte’s 2026 Post Budget Analysis.

Ghana’s heavy reliance on oil receipts exposes the economy to dangerous price swings. When prices drop, government earnings fall far below projections. When prices spike, consumers suffer at fuel pumps across the country. Hedging could provide a crucial buffer against these unpredictable movements.

Production from the Jubilee, Tweneboa Enyenra Ntomme (TEN), and Sankofa Gye Nyame fields has declined steadily, with output falling from 71.44 million barrels in 2019 to an estimated 36 million barrels in 2025. This sharp contraction compounds the vulnerability created by erratic international prices.

In simple terms, hedging works like insurance for oil prices. The government locks in an agreed price with a financial partner. If market prices suddenly collapse, the country still receives a guaranteed minimum. While this arrangement may limit gains when prices surge, Deloitte argues that predictability matters more than chasing high returns.

“Volatile global oil and gas prices resulting from recent geopolitical tensions, together with some local factors including reduced production, have negatively impacted oil and gas revenue receipts to the Government. This phenomenon presents a risk in the short and medium term to Ghana’s overall budget performance,” Deloitte stated in its analysis.

The Jubilee field recorded a 30 percent production decline in the first half of 2025, dropping from 11.04 million barrels to 11.01 million barrels. TEN field output fell 18 percent, while Sankofa production decreased from 27,600 to 24,463 barrels per day. These operational disruptions and reservoir challenges make revenue forecasting increasingly difficult.

Beyond hedging, Deloitte recommends targeted incentives to attract private investment and boost production across the oil and gas sector. Tax breaks and other support mechanisms could help reverse declining output. But the firm stresses that diversification remains equally vital. Strengthening agriculture, manufacturing, and services would reduce Ghana’s dangerous dependence on petroleum altogether.

“Government should consider deploying incentives (tax or otherwise) to boost production and private sector investment in the oil and gas sector. Alternatively, the Government can explore hedging strategies to mitigate the impact of volatile international oil prices and ultimately consider accelerating the development of non oil sectors to augment the revenue contribution from the oil sector,” the advisory firm noted.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has acknowledged the production challenges. The government has announced more than 3.5 billion United States dollars in new investment commitments, including a 2 billion dollar framework agreement for the Jubilee and TEN fields to drill 20 new wells.

Deloitte maintains that hedging, combined with production incentives and economic diversification, offers the most comprehensive protection for the 2026 budget. These tools can stabilize revenue, prevent sudden fiscal gaps, and give policymakers confidence to plan even when global markets behave unpredictably.

The advisory firm views hedging not as speculation but as prudent risk management that safeguards public finances from external shocks beyond government control.