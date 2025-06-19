Deloitte to Host CFO Leadership Program in August 2025

Deloitte will hold its annual CFO Transition Lab from August 20 to 22, 2025, designed to help financial executives refine their strategic approach in today’s evolving business environment.

The three-day program targets both first-time and experienced chief financial officers seeking to enhance their leadership capabilities.

Participants will develop practical 180-day action plans, learn to align financial strategy with organizational objectives, and strengthen critical skills in team leadership and stakeholder management. “The CFO Transition Lab helps finance leaders assume their roles with clarity and confidence,” said Dr. Kwabena Situ, Deloitte’s Assurance Partner. He emphasized the firm’s commitment to delivering transformative executive programs that address real-world business challenges.

The curriculum features expert-led sessions on time management, talent optimization, and decision-making frameworks. Each attendee will have access to a private workspace to ensure confidentiality during strategy development. The program comes as organizations globally face increasing pressure to adapt financial leadership to rapid market changes and regulatory demands. Executive transition initiatives have grown in importance as companies recognize the need for agile, strategically-minded finance leaders capable of driving business transformation.