Deloitte Launches Morocco CyberAcademy to Address African Skills Gap

Global consulting firm Deloitte has inaugurated its CyberAcademy in Casablanca, positioning Morocco as a regional cybersecurity training hub to address Africa’s critical digital skills shortage.

The academy, officially launched on Friday, September 20, 2025, operates as a specialized training center connected to the Deloitte Morocco Cyber Center, offering comprehensive cybersecurity education programs for emerging economies across the continent.

The initiative targets young engineers, industry leaders, and Information Technology (IT) professionals seeking career transitions into cybersecurity roles. The academy provides internationally recognized certifications and hands-on training programs designed to address evolving cyber threats facing African businesses and governments.

The Morocco Cyber Center currently employs approximately 100 Moroccan and African engineers, with women constituting about 50% of the workforce, and aims to reach over 450 experts by 2025. This expansion reflects growing demand for cybersecurity expertise across the region.

Deloitte representatives described the academy as strategically aligned with Morocco’s national digital transformation agenda. The program represents collaboration between private sector expertise and national institutions to strengthen digital resilience across North and West Africa.

The timing coincides with Morocco’s recognition as a cybersecurity leader. The 2024 Global Cybersecurity Index placed Morocco in Tier 1 with a score of 97.5 out of 100, ranking the kingdom among the world’s top cybersecurity nations alongside 45 other countries.

Morocco’s inclusion in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Tier 1 group positions the country among role model nations demonstrating strong cybersecurity commitment. This international recognition enhances the academy’s credibility for regional training programs.

The academy addresses a critical gap in Africa’s digital economy development. Cybersecurity skills shortages have constrained many African countries’ ability to fully capitalize on digital transformation opportunities while protecting against increasing cyber threats.

Beyond individual training, the CyberAcademy aims to foster an ecosystem of cybersecurity talent through partnerships with local and international stakeholders. This ecosystem approach could accelerate knowledge transfer and best practices sharing across African markets.

Morocco’s strategic geographic position between Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa enhances its potential as a training hub for francophone and anglophone African countries. The academy could serve as a bridge for international cybersecurity standards adoption across diverse African markets.

The initiative reflects Deloitte’s broader Africa strategy, leveraging Morocco’s political stability and advanced telecommunications infrastructure to serve regional markets. This approach aligns with Morocco’s positioning as a gateway for international investment in Africa.

For participants, the academy offers pathways to globally recognized cybersecurity credentials that enhance employability across international markets. The practical training focus addresses employer demands for job-ready cybersecurity professionals rather than theoretical knowledge alone.

The program’s emphasis on emerging economies recognition reflects growing international attention to Africa’s cybersecurity needs. Development organizations and technology companies increasingly recognize that cybersecurity capacity building is essential for sustainable digital economic growth.

Local partnerships enable the academy to customize training programs for regional regulatory environments and business contexts. This localization ensures that graduates can effectively address cybersecurity challenges specific to African markets rather than applying generic international frameworks.

The CyberAcademy launch occurs amid increasing cyber threats targeting African governments and businesses. Recent incidents across the continent have highlighted the urgent need for enhanced cybersecurity capabilities to protect critical infrastructure and economic systems.

Morocco’s investment in cybersecurity education positions the country to attract international technology companies seeking skilled workforces for regional operations. This could create employment opportunities while strengthening the country’s technology sector competitiveness.

The success of Deloitte’s Casablanca CyberAcademy could establish a model for similar initiatives across emerging economies, potentially accelerating cybersecurity capacity building across Africa and other developing regions.