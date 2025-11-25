Deloitte Cautions Against Ambitious Bad Loan Reduction Target

Deloitte Ghana is cautioning that the Bank of Ghana’s plan to slash the banking sector’s non performing loans (NPLs) to 10 percent by the end of 2026 will require aggressive and sustained recovery efforts, even as asset quality shows steady improvement.

In its post 2026 budget review, the auditing and advisory firm described the target as ambitious, noting that how banks navigate this directive will be a major test of Ghana’s financial stability in the coming years. Ghana’s NPL ratio has been declining, dropping from 22.8 percent in 2024 to 20.8 percent as of August 2025.

Deloitte attributes this improvement to a stronger cedi, loan write offs, improved recoveries and slower, more cautious credit expansion. However, the firm believes that bringing NPLs down to 10 percent within just over a year will require banks to deploy more aggressive collection strategies and tighten credit risk management across the board.

Under the Bank of Ghana’s revised NPL reduction guidelines announced in June 2025, all regulated financial institutions must present board approved NPL reduction strategies. These plans must outline recovery targets, write off policies, measures to strengthen credit underwriting and timelines for achieving annual reductions.

Deloitte notes that the regulator’s directive signals the start of a more assertive push to clean up the sector’s loan books and improve credit discipline. The financial advisory firm also highlighted a notable improvement in lending conditions.

Average lending rates have dropped from 30.79 percent in August 2024 to 24.15 percent in August 2025, and Deloitte expects further declines as Ghana’s macroeconomic indicators, including inflation and exchange rate volatility, continue to stabilize. Lower borrowing costs could stimulate private sector credit demand, provided banks are confident in the recovery of loans.

Deloitte pointed to the National Investment Bank (NIB) as a major turnaround story from the government’s banking reforms. Interventions included GH₵450 million cash injection, GH₵1.5 billion in marketable bonds and transfer of GH₵500 million worth of Nestlé Ghana shares.

These measures transformed NIB from a precarious position of negative 53.13 percent capital adequacy in December 2024 to a robust 23 percent by May 2025, restoring full regulatory compliance. The bank is now repositioning to refocus on small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) and expand transactional and corporate banking services.

According to Deloitte, the government’s plan to recapitalize other state owned banks is expected to strengthen the broader banking sector, safeguard depositor funds, protect jobs and prepare the institutions for future listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

The firm believes that successful recapitalization and NPL reduction will be pivotal for restoring long term confidence in Ghana’s banking sector. Fitch Ratings has also forecasted that the majority of Ghanaian banks will bring their NPL ratios below 15 percent by 2026, though only four banks currently meet the stringent 10 percent criterion.

The regulatory push comes as the banking industry grapples with elevated credit risk exposure following the country’s 2022 debt restructuring. Banks face the difficult task of rebuilding their balance sheets while supporting economic recovery, creating challenging operational dynamics between maintaining profitability, meeting regulatory requirements and providing credit to support growth.