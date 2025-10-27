Delivery Market at Risk as Couriers Cry Harassment

Ghana’s fast-growing urban delivery sector faces a reliability crisis as motorcycle couriers report systematic harassment, arbitrary arrests, and alleged extortion by police officers, a situation the Motorcycle Couriers Union of Ghana (MCUG) warns could disrupt essential logistics services for retailers, restaurants, banks, and e-commerce platforms.

In a petition dated October 27, 2025, addressed to the National Youth Authority (NYA), MCUG complained of persistent harassment and intimidation from officers of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) at Tesano, despite members operating with valid licenses and proper documentation.

The letter, signed by General Secretary Abugri Timothy Agengri, described how riders have been arbitrarily arrested, detained, and had their motorcycles impounded without following due process. These actions have led to missed delivery deadlines, loss of income, and growing frustration among couriers who form the backbone of Accra’s last-mile logistics infrastructure.

“Our members have been subjected to incessant harassment, intimidation, and extortion,” the petition stated. “This treatment is unfair and unjustified, and we urge your office to intervene.”

The union has requested NYA’s intervention to halt police actions immediately, establish a multi-stakeholder committee to investigate the conflict, and ensure that recommendations from such a body are enforced to prevent recurrence and stabilize working relationships between police and couriers.

MCUG argues the situation has evolved beyond a simple labour dispute into a business-risk problem affecting companies that depend on same-day delivery. Motorcycle couriers service banks, food-delivery applications, retail warehouses, and small and medium-sized enterprises across Accra. Any disruption to their operations raises both cost and reliability concerns across the supply chain.

“We believe that your office is well-positioned to facilitate a resolution to this matter and ensure that the rights of our members are protected,” Agengri wrote, expressing hope that NYA would act swiftly to prevent escalation.

The October 27 petition to NYA follows an earlier complaint filed with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in early October, suggesting the problem has persisted despite previous attempts to resolve it through official channels. In that earlier petition, MCUG raised similar concerns about frequent stops, roadblocks, and alleged harassment affecting law-abiding riders, calling the police approach overly aggressive and harmful to business operations.

This pattern of complaints adds weight to broader calls from industry stakeholders for clearer policy guidance on the treatment of commercial riders. Without transparent rules and consistent enforcement, observers warn that arbitrary policing could distort pricing structures, erode service reliability, and undermine investor confidence in Ghana’s emerging last-mile delivery ecosystem.

The courier industry has experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by rising demand for quick commerce, food delivery services, and business-to-business logistics. However, this expansion has occurred without a comprehensive regulatory framework specifically designed for motorcycle couriers, creating a grey area that some officers appear to exploit.

The issue gained additional attention when Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George held an interactive meeting with courier and delivery riders earlier this month to discuss challenges including excessive platform charges, police harassment, and regulatory restrictions. George acknowledged the vital role courier services play in Ghana’s digital economy and pledged to engage the Interior Minister and police leadership to address the harassment concerns.

The union maintains that its members operate within legal guidelines and play an essential role in Ghana’s growing delivery and logistics sector. They argue that continued confrontations with police officers threaten both rider safety and economic survival, particularly for couriers who depend on daily income to support their families.

For now, MCUG awaits a response from the National Youth Authority while continuing to document incidents of alleged harassment. The union insists that predictability and fairness in law enforcement are crucial not just for rider welfare but for the stability of Ghana’s entire urban logistics network, which thousands of businesses and millions of consumers now depend on daily.

The National Youth Authority has not yet responded publicly to the petition.