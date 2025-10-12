Delhi Woman Arrested After Allegedly Attacking Sleeping Husband With Boiling Oil

Police in Delhi, India, have launched an investigation after a 28 year old man was allegedly attacked with boiling oil and chilli powder by his wife while he slept, leaving him with severe burns covering 20 percent of his body.

The attack occurred in the early hours of October 2, 2025, at the couple’s home in the Madangir area of South Delhi. The victim, identified as Dinesh Kumar, works as a pharmaceutical firm representative and lived with his wife Sadhna and their eight year old daughter.

According to reports, Dinesh was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on October 3 with severe burns after his wife allegedly poured boiling oil and red chilli powder on him while he slept. He claimed he woke around 3:15 a.m. to an intense burning sensation and saw his wife standing over him.

When Dinesh protested, his wife allegedly threatened him, saying “Agar shor machaya to aur garam tel daal doongi,” which translates to “If you make noise, I’ll pour more hot oil”, according to the victim’s statement to police.

Neighbours were alerted by screams coming from the residence but said the wife initially refused to open the door. The landlord’s family intervened before entry was gained, and Dinesh was rushed to a nearby hospital. Seeing the severity of his injuries on his chest, face, and arms, doctors referred him to Safdarjung Hospital, where he was placed in intensive care.

The attack, witnessed only by the couple’s eight year old daughter, has left the local community stunned. Residents of the building told local media that the couple had moved in about seven months ago and frequently argued, with a history of domestic disputes.

One neighbour, identified as Manju, said she learned about the attack after moving into the same building two months earlier. Another resident, Anjali, confirmed hearing Dinesh’s cries for help during the early morning hours.

Police registered a case against Sadhna under sections 118 (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 124 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by acid), and 326 (mischief by injury, inundation, fire, or explosive substance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, India’s new criminal code that replaced the Indian Penal Code.

An FIR was lodged at Ambedkar Nagar Police Station the same day, and authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing. The couple has been married for eight years, with previous reports of marital conflict involving law enforcement.

Police at the Ambedkar Nagar station confirmed that the couple had a history of domestic disputes that had previously come to their attention, though details of earlier incidents have not been publicly disclosed.

The case highlights the ongoing problem of domestic violence in India, which affects millions of people regardless of gender. While women are statistically the primary victims of domestic abuse, men also experience violence in intimate relationships, though such cases are often underreported due to social stigma.

India’s legal framework for addressing domestic violence has evolved significantly in recent years. The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act of 2005 provides civil remedies for women, while criminal statutes address physical violence regardless of the victim’s gender.

The severity of Dinesh’s injuries, described as “dangerous” in medical reports, underscores the potentially lethal nature of domestic violence. Burns covering 20 percent of the body can result in serious complications, including infection, scarring, and long term physical and psychological trauma.

Neighbours’ accounts of frequent arguments between the couple raise questions about whether warning signs were present and whether earlier intervention might have prevented this violent escalation. Domestic disputes that repeatedly come to police attention often indicate a pattern of escalating conflict that can culminate in serious harm.

The presence of the couple’s young daughter in the home during the attack adds another layer of tragedy to the case. Children who witness domestic violence often suffer lasting psychological effects, including anxiety, depression, and difficulty forming healthy relationships later in life.

As Dinesh recovers in Safdarjung Hospital, police continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack. Authorities will likely examine the couple’s history of disputes, interview witnesses, and gather evidence to build a case for prosecution.

The incident serves as a stark reminder that domestic violence can take many forms and affect anyone, regardless of gender. It also highlights the importance of addressing marital conflicts before they escalate to violence and ensuring that victims of abuse, male or female, have access to support and legal protection.