Delhi Study Shows Music Cuts Anaesthetic Drug Use

Patients who listened to soothing music during surgery required significantly less anaesthetic medication and recovered more smoothly, according to groundbreaking research from India published in Music and Medicine. The study provides compelling evidence that incorporating music therapy into surgical procedures can reduce drug consumption while improving patient outcomes.

Researchers at Maulana Azad Medical College and Lok Nayak Hospital in New Delhi conducted the peer-reviewed study between March 2023 and January 2024, examining 56 patients aged 18 to 65 undergoing laparoscopic cholecystectomy, the standard keyhole procedure for gallbladder removal. The investigation sought to determine whether music could decrease anaesthetic requirements and reduce surgical stress.

Patients exposed to music required noticeably less propofol, needing 6.7 milligrams per kilogram per hour compared with 7.86 for the control group, representing a statistically significant reduction. The music group also needed fewer supplemental doses of fentanyl, the opioid painkiller administered when blood pressure or heart rate spikes during surgery.

Dr. Tanvi Goel, the study’s principal investigator and anesthesiologist at Lok Nayak Hospital, explained that the findings demonstrate more than simple background noise at work. The intervention engages the patient’s nervous system even under anaesthesia, helping to blunt the body’s stress response during its most vulnerable state.

The physiological benefits extended beyond drug requirements. Postoperative cortisol levels in the control group rose to an average of 536 international units per millilitre, while those in the music group averaged 417 international units per millilitre. Cortisol, often called the stress hormone, typically surges during and after surgery as the body responds to the trauma of the procedure.

Patients who listened to music also experienced smoother awakenings from anaesthesia and reported higher satisfaction levels 24 hours after their operations. The research team selected flute music delivered through noise-cancelling headphones, though patients could choose their preferred soothing selections.

Dr. Sonia Wadhawan, director and professor of anaesthesia and intensive care at Maulana Azad Medical College who supervised the study, emphasized that although patients remain unconscious and remember nothing, their bodies still react to stress through changes in heart rate, blood pressure and hormone levels. She noted that the auditory pathway stays active even when consciousness has faded, meaning the brain registers music even if the patient cannot recall hearing it.

The stress response begins before surgeons make the first incision. Intubation, the insertion of a breathing tube into the windpipe using a laryngoscope, represents one of the most stressful moments during general anaesthesia. This routine but necessary step keeps patients alive during surgery while simultaneously triggering the body’s stress systems.

Gallbladder removal surgery typically lasts under an hour and employs a blend of five or six drugs to induce sleep, block pain, prevent memory formation and temporarily paralyse muscles. Propofol serves as the primary intravenous anaesthetic for maintaining unconsciousness, prized in operating theatres for its rapid onset and clean recovery profile. The medication acts within approximately 12 seconds and allows patients to wake with clear heads, avoiding the hangover effect associated with older inhalational gases.

The concept that the mind retains some awareness behind the anaesthetic veil has intrigued scientists for years. Rare cases of intraoperative awareness show patients recalling fragments of operating room conversations. If the brain can register and remember stressful experiences during surgery when a patient is unconscious, researchers reasoned, it might also absorb positive or comforting stimuli like music without conscious awareness.

Music therapy has established applications in psychiatry, stroke rehabilitation and palliative care. Its integration into the technical world of anaesthesia represents what researchers describe as a subtle but significant shift, suggesting that small human touches may matter as much as machines and medications in surgical settings.

Managing the body’s stress cascade represents a central goal of modern surgical care. Even under anaesthesia, the body reacts to surgical trauma through elevated heart rates, hormone surges and blood pressure spikes. This stress response can slow recovery and worsen inflammation, highlighting why careful management matters throughout procedures.

The study concluded that receptive music therapy could serve as a safe and effective non-pharmacological aid to reduce intraoperative anaesthetic consumption. The research team is now planning further investigations into music-assisted sedation, building on these initial findings.

For patients undergoing surgery, the implications suggest a simple intervention could meaningfully enhance their experience. Even on an operating table where the body lies silent and the mind sleeps, a gentle tune may help healing begin sooner. The approach offers potential benefits without adding pharmaceutical risks or substantial costs to surgical protocols.