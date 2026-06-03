Delhi Hotel Fire Kills 21, Mostly Foreigners

At least 21 people, including 18 foreign nationals, were killed when fire tore through a guesthouse in New Delhi’s Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday morning, Indian police said.

The dead included nationals of Nigeria, Liberia, Mozambique, and Bangladesh, broadcaster CNN-News18 reported. Many had travelled to the Indian capital for medical treatment or to accompany relatives undergoing care. The four storey building reportedly operated as a bed and breakfast serving patients and families linked to a nearby private hospital.

Fire broke out on the ground and first floors shortly before 9 a.m. local time, trapping people on the upper floors, according to police and local residents. Eight fire tenders were deployed, and the blaze was brought under control around midday.

Witnesses described people leaping from windows to escape the flames as neighbours rushed to help. Residents pulled mattresses from a nearby shop and laid them on the road to break the falls of those jumping. Television footage showed two people leaping from an upper floor as smoke poured from the structure.

Police said more than 40 people were rescued and taken to hospitals. Several suffered smoke inhalation, while others sustained fractures after jumping. Medical staff said a number of the injured remained in critical condition on ventilator support.

Authorities are investigating the cause, with early attention on a restaurant operating on the ground floor and allegations of negligence by the building’s owner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences in a post on X, saying, “Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected.”