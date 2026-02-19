Delegation From KRIF Foundation Pays Courtesy Visit to Suriname Embassy, Presents National Recognition Award

A high-level delegation from KRIF Foundation, organisers of the Pan African Regal Influence Summit paid a courtesy visit to the Embassy of the Republic of Suriname to formally express appreciation for Suriname’s contribution to the recently concluded Regal Influence Summit 2026.

Led by Reverend Kennedy Okosun, Executive Chairman of KRIF Foundation and convenor of the summit was received by Her Excellency, Ambassador Fidelia Graand-Galon, who warmly welcomed the team and reaffirmed Suriname’s commitment to strategic partnerships that advance diplomacy, sustainable development, and Pan-African collaboration.

During the visit, Reverend Kennedy behalf of the Governing Council and organizing partners, formally presented a Certificate of National Recognition to the People and Government of the Republic of Suriname, for the enduring spirit, resilience, unity, and visionary leadership, and commended the nation’s distinguished engagement at the Summit. It further recognized Suriname’s demonstrated commitment to governance, sustainable development, and continental cooperation, describing the country as a model of responsible leadership and global stewardship.

In his remarks, the Convenor expressed gratitude to the Government of Suriname for its strategic partnership and active participation in the Summit’s high-level dialogues, exploring solutions to long standing continental challenges.

He formally presented the Summit Report and Draft Communiqué for the Ambassador’s her review and valued input, reinforcing the shared commitment to advance the Summit’s resolutions into meaningful action.

Ambassador Graand-Galon, in her response, conveyed appreciation for the recognition, describing the summit as right step in strengthening ties between Africa and the African diaspora and underscores the importance of cross-continental cooperation.

She reaffirmed Suriname’s dedication to fostering diplomatic collaboration, inclusive development, bilateral trade and international solidarity, highlighting the historical and cultural bonds that connect Suriname to Africa. She reiterated her country’s openness to sustained engagement with African institutions and stakeholders.

The courtesy visit further strengthened bilateral goodwill and reinforced the Summit’s broader objective of building bridges among nations through dialogue, shared values, and collective development efforts.

The Regal Influence Summit, primed as a Pan-African platform for strategic engagement and continental collaboration, convenes Presidents, top government officials, diplomats, policymakers, business leaders, traditional leaders and development partners, to explore workable solutions to the long-standing challenges.