Dele Momodu Denies Opposition Role in Trump’s Nigeria Remarks

African Democratic Congress (ADC) leader Dele Momodu has firmly rejected allegations that the political opposition influenced former U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent statement about Christians being targeted in Nigeria. Speaking on Channels Television, the Ovation Magazine publisher stated that those making such claims have “run out of ideas.”

Momodu questioned the accusation’s logic, asking how an opposition focused on internal reorganization would have the capacity to lobby in Washington. He urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop politicizing security issues and address the nation’s escalating violence.

His remarks respond directly to Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike, who earlier alleged the opposition engineered Trump’s “Christian genocide” comments as a divisive political strategy. Momodu emphasized that the security crisis demands empathy and action, not partisan blame.