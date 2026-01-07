Defense Stocks Positioned for Breakout Year Says deVere

Defense stocks now represent one of the most strategically important opportunities for investors, according to the chief executive of global financial advisory giant deVere Group, as geopolitical pressure forces governments into sustained military spending commitments that are reshaping global markets.

Nigel Green’s analysis comes as political decisions across Europe, the Middle East, East Asia, the Americas and the Arctic translate directly into defense budgets and procurement pipelines. The United Kingdom (UK) and France have confirmed readiness to deploy forces to Ukraine once a ceasefire is secured, signaling that post war security will rely on permanent military frameworks rather than temporary guarantees.

In the Middle East, the ongoing conflict involving Israel and Gaza continues to elevate regional risk, reinforcing demand for air defense, intelligence capability and naval protection systems. East Asia has seen rising pressure between China and Taiwan accelerating defense investment across the Indo Pacific region, with Washington under President Donald Trump reinforcing allied deterrence measures.

Latin America and the Arctic now sit firmly inside the global security equation. Recent United States (US) military action in Venezuela has underlined Washington’s readiness to project power in its own hemisphere, while renewed strategic focus on Greenland has pushed Arctic security into the top tier of defense planning as competition intensifies over northern sea routes, surveillance infrastructure and missile detection systems.

Green stated that defense stocks are moving into a year where geopolitical reality is shaping fiscal policy in real time. Governments globally are committing capital to military capability at a scale that creates durable demand for the sector, he explained. This shift marks a clear change in how defense is viewed by markets, moving from a reactive allocation to a strategic pillar of portfolio construction.

The forces driving defense performance in 2026 are structural rather than cyclical, according to the deVere assessment. National security now sits at the centre of economic planning, and that reality is rewriting how risk and opportunity are priced across global equity markets.

Security spending has become one of the most protected areas of government budgets, Green noted. While other departments face political trade offs, defense lines are being expanded because leaders understand that military readiness underpins economic stability. The implications for defense companies are substantial, with procurement cycles lengthening, order books deepening, and investment accelerating into missile defense, cyber warfare, space based surveillance, autonomous systems and integrated command platforms.

These multi year programmes are backed by sovereign balance sheets, offering a level of earnings visibility that remains scarce across global equity markets. Morgan Stanley analysts believe the sector provides good value as stocks are not reflecting the growth in US defense budget, with the firm upgrading L3Harris Technologies and General Dynamics to Overweight ratings while maintaining Northrop Grumman as its top pick.

Markets are witnessing a global alignment around defense as a strategic necessity, Green continued. When policy moves in that direction across continents, capital follows. Few sectors combine bipartisan backing, long term contracts and strategic relevance in the way defense now does, giving investors something increasingly rare in today’s markets: confidence in future cash flows.

President Trump has proposed a 13.4 percent increase to the fiscal 2026 defense budget, bringing total spending to $1.01 trillion. This represents historically elevated levels and reinforces the sector’s momentum heading into the new year.

Valuations across the defense sector remain compelling when measured against forward earnings potential and contract backlogs. Several major defense manufacturers are expanding production capacity to meet rising global demand for air defense interceptors, surveillance technology and battlefield systems, reinforcing expectations of sustained revenue momentum throughout 2026 and beyond.

RTX’s Raytheon segment reported a book to bill ratio of 2.27 in the third quarter, meaning new orders were double shipments, reflecting robust demand for missile systems amid global rearmament. The company secured a $1.7 billion deal to supply Spain with four Patriot fire units, the largest such order for that country.

Performance across the sector in 2025 has already validated the investment thesis. GE Aerospace rose 87 percent while RTX gained 60 percent during 2025, with analysts expecting this outperformance to continue as global instability persists and defense budgets expand worldwide.

Germany plans to raise its defense budget from €86 billion in 2025 to €108.2 billion in 2026, targeting €225 billion by 2029. Many experts view this as a structural shift not contingent on the ebb and flow of regional conflicts but rather representing a fundamental reorientation of European security policy.

Portfolio strategy for 2026 should increasingly reflect this reality, according to deVere’s assessment. Defense exposure now offers more than tactical positioning; alignment with the dominant forces shaping global policy and capital allocation has become a central consideration for serious investors.

Defense stocks reflect how the world now operates, Green stated. Treating the sector as peripheral means misreading where political will and fiscal resources are being directed. As geopolitical pressure points multiply from Ukraine to Gaza, from Taiwan to Venezuela, from the Baltic to the Arctic, defense sits at the centre of global economic and strategic planning.

Defense priorities are shifting toward artificial intelligence enabled platforms, cyber and space capabilities, intelligence and surveillance systems, and sophisticated missile defense. These modernization efforts aim to improve speed, precision and resilience, driving investment in next generation systems across multiple defense domains.

Analysts highlight that these are not short term procurement spikes but rather decade long commitments extending well into the 2030s and 2040s. The B21 Raider bomber programme, Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile system, and space based surveillance capabilities represent multi decade strategic programmes that create predictable revenue streams for contractors.

Green concluded that defense equities stand at the intersection of policy, security and technology. This position gives the sector one of the strongest outlooks in markets today, offering investors a combination of growth potential, dividend stability, and protection against geopolitical volatility that remains difficult to find elsewhere in current market conditions.