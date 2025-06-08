Defense Minister Oversees Road Upgrade at Pope John Seminary

Defense Minister Edward Omane Boamah facilitated road resurfacing at Pope John Senior High School in Koforidua-Effiduase ahead of its 67th anniversary.

The project addressed deteriorated internal roads serving the seminary campus and adjacent facilities.

School Headmaster Rev. Fr. Benjamin Opoku Ohene confirmed the upgrade followed his formal request. The new asphalt surface improves access to St. Joseph Hospital and Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s regional office.

“These roads now ensure smoother movement for students, staff, and visitors,” stated Omane Boamah during a site inspection. The minister, an alumnus, will deliver a keynote at anniversary events running June 13-15.

The intervention comes amid ongoing infrastructure challenges at Eastern Region educational institutions, where inadequate road networks frequently impede academic and healthcare access.