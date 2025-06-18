Ghana’s Defense Minister Dr. Omane Boamah has launched sharp criticism against the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), accusing them of prioritizing electoral ambitions over national accountability.

In a social media statement, the minister characterized the NPP as “selfish individuals” who should instead focus on apologizing for their governance record while in office.

“The Alternative Is…” Boamah’s post began, framing what appears to be an ongoing comparison between the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its political rivals. The minister emphasized fundamental differences in political philosophy, portraying his party as service-oriented while depicting the NPP as power-focused.

This escalation in political rhetoric comes as both major parties prepare for future electoral contests. Analysts note the comments reflect heightened tensions between the administration and opposition, with the NPP recently increasing its criticism of current economic policies.

The Defense Minister’s remarks follow a pattern of intensified political discourse in Ghana’s democratic space, where policy debates frequently intersect with partisan accusations. Such exchanges have become characteristic of the country’s political climate between election cycles.

The Competent Economic Management Team did enough damage to pensioners, people with disabilities, women, the youth and Ghanaians in general.

In 6 short months, instead of apologizing SINCERELY for their misdeeds, they’re focusing on the next elections.

NPP thinks only about themselves and the next elections.

The Alternative Is…”.

The New Patriotic Party at its NEC meeting announced that the party will hold its flagbearership election on January 31, 2026.

Prior to that, the political party will hold its National Delegates Conference on July 19, 2025, where constitutional amendments will be taken into consideration.