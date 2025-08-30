Defense Alleges Evidence Suppression in Former Spy Chief Trial

The lawyer representing former National Signals Bureau chief Charles Adu Boahene has accused prosecutors of deliberately concealing key evidence that could help clear his client of criminal charges.

Samuel Atta-Akyea claimed Friday that the Attorney General’s office withheld 83 pages of bank statements that were supposed to be part of the prosecution’s case file. He described the missing documents as essential to mounting an effective defense for Adu Boahene.

“The Attorney General withheld about 83 pages of a bank statement that the Attorney General has filed before the court. So you could see a deficit of evidence by what the Attorney General filed before the court,” Atta-Akyea told JoyNews.

The defense lawyer also criticized the presiding judge, claiming the court prevented his team from accessing information needed to challenge prosecution witnesses during cross-examination. This has prompted the defense to file an appeal seeking to overturn the court’s restrictions.

“The judge didn’t want them to bring it,” Atta-Akyea said, describing the court’s approach to the evidence dispute. He argued that blocking access to relevant documents undermines the fundamental right of accused persons to prepare their defense properly.

The trial of Adu Boahene, who previously headed Ghana’s signals intelligence agency, has attracted considerable public attention since proceedings began. The former NSB director faces allegations related to his conduct while in office, though specific details of the charges have not been fully disclosed.

Legal experts say evidence disclosure disputes are not uncommon in high-profile criminal cases, but they can significantly impact the fairness of proceedings. Defense teams have the right to review prosecution evidence to prepare their case and test witness testimony.

The appeal filing suggests the defense believes the missing bank statements could contain information that contradicts the prosecution’s narrative or supports alternative explanations for the alleged conduct. Such financial records often play crucial roles in cases involving public officials.

Court proceedings are expected to continue while the evidence dispute works its way through the appeals process. The case highlights ongoing tensions between prosecution and defense strategies in what appears to be a complex criminal matter involving Ghana’s intelligence services.