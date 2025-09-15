Defense Accuses Attorney-General of Evading Evidence in Ghana Cybersecurity Trial

Defense counsel for former National Signals Bureau chief Kwabena Adu-Boahene accused Ghana’s Attorney-General of avoiding disclosure requests in a high-profile corruption case involving alleged misappropriation of cybersecurity funds.

Samuel Atta Akyea, representing the embattled ex-intelligence official, challenged Attorney-General Dominic Ayine to produce evidence supporting claims that Adu-Boahene operated a private BNC account to purchase UK property. The defense demands details about the property vendor, purchase price, and acquisition date, questioning the alleged connection between the account and the transaction.

The Accra High Court will rule October 17 on an application to halt criminal proceedings against Adu-Boahene and three co-defendants. The defense seeks to suspend the trial pending appeal of the court’s earlier decision to dismiss their request for additional document disclosures.

Atta Akyea criticized the Attorney-General’s public statements about the case, arguing that press conferences demonstrate weakness rather than legal strength. He suggested that competent prosecutors rely on courtroom evidence rather than media theatrics.

The lawyer maintained that all expenditures during his client’s tenure can be accounted for, describing them as legitimate national security expenses. When questioned about the alleged GH¢49 million transferred to private accounts, Atta Akyea expressed confidence that explanations would surprise Ghanaians but emphasized the sensitive nature of national security spending.

Former National Security Minister Albert Kan-Dapaah emerges as a critical figure in the defense strategy. Atta Akyea confirmed discussions with Kan-Dapaah about the charges, describing the former minister as essential to understanding Adu-Boahene’s actions during his service under the security portfolio.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Attorney-General Justice Srem Sai, opposed the motion to halt proceedings. Srem Sai argued that the defense failed to demonstrate exceptional circumstances warranting trial suspension, claiming the requested materials are neither relevant nor in prosecution possession.

Justice Eugene Nyadu Nyantei previously dismissed the defense’s application for further document disclosures, citing irrelevance and non-possession of requested materials. The defense subsequently appealed this ruling, alleging the trial judge blocked access to crucial evidence.

Adu-Boahene faces 11 charges alongside his wife Angela Adjei Boateng, associate Mildred Donkor, and company Advantage Solutions Limited. The charges include stealing, money laundering, willfully causing financial loss to the state, and abuse of public office in connection with cybersecurity defense software procurement.

The High Court initially scheduled trial commencement for July 18, 2025, though proceedings have been complicated by ongoing disclosure disputes. All defendants have pleaded not guilty and remain on bail.

The case centers on allegations that Adu-Boahene, who served as NSB Director-General from 2017 until February 2025, misappropriated state funds designated for cybersecurity infrastructure. The prosecution claims the funds were diverted to private accounts for personal use, including overseas property purchases.

Ghana’s National Signals Bureau, responsible for cybersecurity and signals intelligence, operates under the national security framework. The case represents one of several high-profile corruption prosecutions initiated by the current administration targeting former government officials.

The October 17 ruling will determine whether the trial proceeds immediately or awaits resolution of the defense’s appeal regarding document access. The decision could significantly impact the timeline for one of Ghana’s most closely watched corruption trials.