Defence Chief Denies Christian Persecution Claims in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, has stated the country faces terrorism, not religious persecution. He dismissed recent allegations of a Christian genocide during a briefing with State House correspondents in Abuja on Monday.

General Oluyede directly countered claims that Islamic terrorists are systematically targeting Christians. “There are no Christians being persecuted in Nigeria. We are facing insecurity, especially terrorism,” the security chief said. He explained that the Armed Forces are combatting a longstanding terrorist threat, not a religious conflict.

Oluyede pointed to recent restructuring within the security architecture as a sign of progress. He mentioned the appointment of officers skilled in asymmetric warfare to improve counter-terrorism operations. The CDS pledged to intensify military campaigns against terrorist groups and other criminal elements nationwide.

He also framed terrorism as a global issue requiring international cooperation. “If we have countries out there who are ready to support Nigeria, we are ready to have them on board,” Oluyede stated, welcoming collaborative efforts to enhance national security.