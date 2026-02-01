Defeated NPP Aspirants Pledge Full Support to Bawumia

All four defeated candidates in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary have accepted results and pledged full support to flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, signaling early reconciliation efforts ahead of the 2028 general election.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who finished second with 46,554 votes representing 23.76%, addressed supporters shortly after the declaration and urged calm acceptance of the outcome. The businessman and former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) emphasized that defeat forms part of democratic contests.

“The delegates have spoken and I want to plead with my supporters that they should stay calm and respect the results and help all of us to work together to win the 2028 election,” Agyapong stated during his first public address after results were announced.

He greeted party leaders including former President Nana Akufo Addo, flagbearer Bawumia, fellow aspirants, the party chairman, General Secretary, Minority Leader and Chairman of the Council of Elders before making his formal concession.

“I stand before you to pledge my support and also to accept the results declared by the EC,” he said, calling on his base to respect the process and work toward party unity.

Agyapong reminded followers that elections produce both winners and losers, adding that defeat should be accepted in good faith. He threw his weight behind Bawumia and encouraged party members to close ranks ahead of the next polls.

“In an election, you can win and you can lose. If you lose, you have to accept it in good faith. So let’s all of us throw our support to Mahamudu Bawumia, the flag bearer,” he stated.

The outspoken former legislator underscored the need for mutual respect within the party, warning that unity cannot be forced without tolerance for differing views. He emphasized respect as fundamental to achieving genuine cooperation.

“NPP, we need unity in the party. But unity comes with respect. We have to respect each other’s views,” Agyapong said.

Dr. Bryan Acheampong, who placed third with 36,303 votes (18.53%), congratulated Bawumia and disclosed he had personally reached out to the newly elected flagbearer. The former Food and Agriculture Minister described the outcome as disappointing but accepted results with humility.

“I want to thank Mahamudu Bawumia for his victory and wish him every success as he leads our party forward,” Acheampong stated. “I called him earlier this evening to let him know he has my full support.”

He acknowledged the result dealt him what he described as a big blow but said his resolve remained strong. Acheampong expressed gratitude to family and party elders, including former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Akufo Addo, for their guidance throughout the contest.

“Whilst tonight’s outcome is not what I had hoped for, I accept the results with humility, and my resolve remains strong,” he said. “Most importantly, I thank God for His grace, guidance, and protection throughout the journey. I am deeply grateful for how far He has brought us.”

Acheampong emphasized the need for rebuilding public confidence and strengthening party structures. He called for unity, discipline and purpose to guide the NPP’s next steps as it prepares for 2028.

“Now more than ever, the NPP must stand united as one family. Our collective responsibility is to rebuild trust with Ghanaians, strengthen our structures, and prepare decisively for victory in 2028,” he stated.

He reaffirmed commitment to party ideals and national service, indicating he would remain active in NPP activities despite the primary defeat. Political analyst Michael Ebo Amoah observed that Acheampong’s third place finish establishes him as a significant power broker within party leadership.

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, who secured 1,999 votes (1.02%), described the contest as a fierce battle and said all aspirants must now unite for the bigger task ahead. The former Education Minister expressed confidence the party could recover from current challenges.

“I called my brother Mahamudu Bawumia and I congratulated him for the sweet victory that he has secured,” Adutwum stated during the post election event.

He stressed that the party’s future depended on collective effort rather than individual ambition, adding that better days lay ahead for the NPP. Adutwum thanked family, supporters and constituents of Bosomtwe for backing his campaign.

“I believe that the elephant will come back on track. We will be out of the woods. We are going to secure victory in 2028. That means we have to all come together. For the unity, we will bring back the great elephant party where it ought to be,” he said.

The former minister formally accepted he did not win but wholeheartedly supported the winner to ensure party victory in December 2028 and transition to government in 2029. He maintained that the party’s better days remained ahead rather than behind.

“I accept the fact that I did not win. But I know somebody has won. I wholeheartedly support the winner so that this party will secure victory come 7 December 2028 and move into government in 2029,” Adutwum stated.

Kwabena Agyepong, who garnered 402 votes (0.21%), urged party members to unite and reconnect with founding ideals, describing the moment as an opportunity for renewal rather than division. The former NPP General Secretary said restoring party values would be essential.

“We have a wonderful opportunity to restore the values that animated the formation of this solid party, the NPP,” Agyepong said.

He aligned himself with calls for unity from fellow aspirants and appealed for coordinated work across all party levels. Agyepong emphasized grassroots engagement from polling stations upward.

“Right from the polling stations up to the top, let’s work together with a passion and a purpose for the people of Ghana,” he stated.

Agyepong highlighted the NPP’s historical role in safeguarding Ghana’s democracy, urging members to draw inspiration from party tradition. He expressed pride in the party’s democratic credentials and its contribution to national governance.

“We can be proud of our forebears that our tradition is the tradition that is responsible for the sustenance of democracy in our country,” he said.

Expressing confidence in electoral prospects, he added that the party would earn Ghanaian trust and confidence, predicting the elephant symbol would return to government in 2028.

The swift concessions from all defeated candidates represent a departure from past primaries where reconciliation sometimes took weeks or months. Party leaders view the immediate endorsements as crucial for quickly consolidating support following the competitive internal race.

Officials indicated healing internal divisions and presenting a united front will be essential as the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) prepares what is expected to be a tightly contested 2028 campaign. The NPP lost the December 2024 general elections to the NDC.

Party Chairman and other executives have begun outreach to ensure supporters of all five aspirants feel included in campaign preparations. The leadership emphasized that bringing together different factions remains critical for electoral success.

The reconciliation efforts form part of broader NPP strategy to rebuild from opposition after eight years in government under former President Akufo Addo. Party officials acknowledge that internal unity will determine whether the NPP can mount an effective challenge in 2028.