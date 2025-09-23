Deerill Alldae’s ‘Zingli’ turns pain into power in a bold new street anthem

Ghanaian artist, Deerill Alldae has officially announced the release of his latest single, ‘Zingli’, a powerful anthem that captures the grit, pain, and determination of life in the hood. ‘Zingli’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here: https://tiememusicdistro.lnk.to/ZINGLI

From the heart of the struggle to the dawn of a new chapter, ‘Zingli’ tells a deeply personal story of survival and ambition.

Deerill Alldae combines raw emotion and gritty storytelling to paint vivid scenes of broken dreams, daily battles, and the harsh lessons of growing up in difficult circumstances. Yet, beyond the struggles, the track shines as a message of hope that is anchored in the vision of breaking free and creating a better future. The vulnerability of this song tells a story about the pain of survival and the determination to rise above it.

For Deerill Alldae, ‘Zingli’ is more than just a song; it is a testimony of resilience. The track speaks directly to anyone fighting their way out of tough environments, reminding listeners that scars can be transformed into strength and struggles into motivation.

With ‘Zingli’, Deerill Alldae delivers an anthem that is both deeply personal and universally relatable. Deerill Alldae reminds us that no matter where you start, the grind and the vision can take you anywhere. And this definitely resonates with dreamers, fighters, and believers everywhere.