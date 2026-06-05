Deen rewards five para athletes for Glasgow qualification

Samson Deen, President of the National Paralympic Committee (NPC) of Ghana, has rewarded the country’s five para athletes with GH¢10,000 each after they qualified for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Deen, who also heads the Africa Paralympic Committee (APC), presented the cash at the team’s unveiling in Accra on Wednesday, June 3, held under the theme “Rising Beyond Limits, Carrying the Dreams of a Nation.” He framed the support as both a reward and a spur as the athletes prepare to compete on the global stage.

“These five remarkable Ghanaians have earned the honour to represent our nation,” Deen told the gathering.

The qualified athletes are Zinabu Issah in Women’s F57 para athletics, three time Paralympian Botsyo Nkegbe in Men’s T54 wheelchair racing, Hayford Addai in Men’s T47 para athletics, Haruna Tahiru in the Men’s over 100kg para powerlifting, and Promise Aheto in para swimming. Aheto’s slot marked the first time a Ghanaian has qualified for the Commonwealth Games in para swimming.

Ghana will contest para athletics, para powerlifting and para swimming when the Games run from July 28 to August 8, 2026. Three coaches will travel with the team.

Deen used the platform to appeal to government, corporate institutions and the media to deepen their backing for para sports. He recalled the bronze medal won by Anita Fordjour at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi as a milestone the current team hopes to build on, with Ghana still chasing its first Commonwealth para sports medal.