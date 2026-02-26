Deceentralising our waste management can coexist with participation of big private sector industry players – ISSER

A new study conducted by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana has called for a hybrid waste management framework that combines decentralised local waste management with large-scale private sector participation to unlock big ideas, efficiency, capital and technological injections per best practices across the globe and long-term value in Ghana’s sanitation sector.

The report, titled “An Economic Analysis of the Benefits of Adequate Investment in Waste Management and Sanitation in Ghana,” argues that while empowering Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) remains critical, structural transformation of the sector requires the participation of large-scale players who will inject substantial capital and technical capabilities beyond the capacity of most local authorities.

Presenting the findings in Accra on Thursday, February 26, 2026, Lead Researcher and Economist at the University of Ghana, Professor Peter Quartey stated that decentralisation provides institutional proximity and accountability, but not necessarily the scale required for infrastructure-intensive investments.

“Our assemblies are closest to the problem. They understand the local dynamics of waste generation and collection,” Prof. Quartey noted. “However, building modern material recovery facilities, large composting plants or waste-to-energy installations requires financial depth and engineering capacity that most MMDAs simply do not possess. A strategic partnership model is therefore essential.”

The study highlights a significant mismatch between sector needs and current expenditure. Ghana’s 261 MMDAs collectively spend approximately GHS 180 million annually on waste management and sanitation, an amount the report describes as insufficient relative to both the scale of the problem and the economic opportunity embedded in the waste value chain.

ISSER’s broader analysis estimates that inadequate sanitation costs the economy over GHS 6.2 billion annually in healthcare expenses and productivity losses. Against this backdrop, the researchers argue that incremental improvements within existing budgetary limits will not yield systemic change.

The report proposes a two-tier financing architecture. At the metropolitan level, where waste volumes and population density create viable economies of scale, public-private partnerships (PPPs) could attract investment into high-capacity recycling facilities, engineered landfills and waste-to-energy plants where as at the local level, targeted public investment should prioritise collection systems, safe disposal sites, drainage rehabilitation and elimination of open dumping.

Data presented in the study highlighted disparities across jurisdictions. Metropolitan assemblies such as Accra and Tema spend significantly more per capita on waste management than many municipal and district assemblies. However, smaller assemblies often experience higher vulnerability to sanitation-related diseases due to limited infrastructure, weak drainage systems and rapid peri-urban expansion.

Co-author Dr. Kwame Adjei-Mantey explained that uniform policy prescriptions risk entrenching inequality.

“Large cities can attract private operators because they offer scale and predictable revenue streams,” he said. “Smaller districts require deliberate fiscal support to build foundational systems. Without that balance, investment will concentrate in commercially attractive zones while high-burden areas remain underserved.”

The report identifies fast-growing municipal assemblies as particularly critical intervention points, noting that they currently shoulder a substantial share of waste-related expenditure while lacking the scale to independently finance advanced processing infrastructure.

It argues that major private operators can play a catalytic role in technology deployment and capital mobilisation referencing the technical potential for Ghana’s municipal solid waste to generate up to 1,484 megawatts of electricity under an optimised waste-to-energy framework.

Prof. Ebo Turkson, a member of the research team, said such projects demand industrial-scale financing and operational expertise, something decentralized local waste management entities do not simply offer.

“Waste-to-energy plants, advanced sorting facilities and integrated composting systems are capital-intensive undertakings,” he noted. “Private firms with sector experience can deliver operational efficiency and technological innovation, provided regulatory clarity and bankable project structures are in place.”

The researchers caution, however, that private participation must be embedded within a strong regulatory and contractual framework to safeguard public interest, environmental standards and adherence to best practices in the sector.

While endorsing private sector engagement, the study emphasises that MMDAs must evolve into effective regulators and contract managers. This includes improving procurement systems, performance monitoring, data collection and enforcement mechanisms.

Dr. Ralph Armah, who outlined the governance recommendations, stated that decentralisation should not be equated with abdication of oversight.

“Local assemblies must become intelligent clients capable of negotiating balanced agreements and ensuring service quality,” he said. “Institutional strengthening is as important as capital mobilisation from all sources with focus on private sector.”

The report also calls for structured integration of informal waste collectors into formal systems, arguing that inclusive frameworks can enhance efficiency while improving occupational health safety, income stability and training and certification of these key players in the waste management value chain.

The study concludes that Ghana requires a coordinated national waste management strategy that clearly delineates responsibilities between central government, MMDAs and private sector operators. Policy predictability, transparent tariff structures and enforceable environmental standards are identified as prerequisites for sustainable investment.

This, Prof. Quartey described the moment as a strategic inflection point.

“Decentralisation remains essential, but it cannot operate without capital and technology injections from strategic big private sector industry players,” he said. “If we align empowered local governance with credible strategic private sector participation, Ghana can transform waste from a fiscal burden into a productive economic sector.”

He said the hybrid model should not be seen as a compromise, but as a necessary structural evolution to address financing gaps, improve public health outcomes and unlock long-term value within the waste management ecosystem.