Debrah Tells Ghanaians: Mahama Is Delivering, Give 24-Hour Economy Time

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has urged Ghanaians to trust that President John Dramani Mahama will fulfil his commitments, insisting that the administration’s flagship 24-Hour Economy initiative is on track and that effective policy implementation cannot be rushed.

Speaking on Saturday, February 28, 2026, Debrah appealed for patience as scrutiny of the government’s delivery record intensifies one year into the administration’s four-year term. “The president has been delivering, and we are very optimistic that he is going to keep to his promises,” he said. “Trust the president to deliver.”

On the 24-Hour Economy policy, which formed the centrepiece of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) election campaign and helped propel President Mahama to a landslide 56.55 percent victory in December 2024, Debrah pushed back against critics who have questioned the pace of rollout. “You don’t rush policy implementation,” he stated, urging Ghanaians to allow the groundwork being laid across sectors to translate into visible results.

The remarks come at a period of intense public interest in whether the 24-Hour Economy vision is moving beyond rhetoric. The government has spent its opening year building institutional architecture for the policy, including establishing the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat, hosting a strategic integration workshop at the Bank of Ghana, visiting model facilities such as Nutrifoods Ghana Limited in Tema, and drawing partnerships from international industrial developers including ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP) of Benin.

At a strategic workshop earlier in the administration’s first year, Debrah positioned the 24-Hour Economy as more than traditional policy reform, describing it as a comprehensive driver of innovation, sustainable employment creation, and fundamental economic transformation that requires unprecedented inter-agency coordination.

Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development, Augustus Goosie Tannoh, has previously dismissed suggestions that the initiative is merely political branding, characterising it as systemic transformation of Ghana’s production, distribution, consumption, and international competitiveness frameworks.

Opposition voices, including elements within the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have challenged the government to show a credible implementation plan and deliver measurable outcomes beyond policy announcements. Debrah’s latest remarks appear designed to address those concerns directly while signalling that the administration remains confident in its own timeline.

The 24-Hour Economy is projected to drive extended business operations across agriculture, manufacturing, logistics, and digitally-enabled services, with the aim of positioning Ghana as the manufacturing hub of West Africa.