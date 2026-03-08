Debrah: NDC-NPP Divisions Holding Ghana Back From True Development

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah has urged Ghanaians to invest in human relationships across political divides, warning that partisan acrimony between the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has stunted the country’s development potential.

Debrah made the remarks at the Accra Friendship Club’s Dinner and Awards Night held in Accra on Saturday, March 7, 2026, an event graced by former President John Agyekum Kufuor. Speaking on the theme of relationships, he urged members to value human connections and maintain moral, social and functional boundaries in their interactions. “In life, whether in human relations, organisations, or in our pursuit of success, there are moral, social and functional boundaries that must be respected. When we build genuine relationships based on respect and affection, they can last a lifetime and shape our future in ways we may never imagine,” he said.

To illustrate his point, Debrah drew on a personal story from his own youth. He recalled being the school father of Kofi Kufuor, son of the former president, which brought him into regular contact with the elder Kufuor long before either man had reached his current station in public life. He noted that he never imagined at the time that Kufuor would become President of Ghana or that he himself would one day serve as Chief of Staff, but that the bond he developed with the Kufuor family brought him lasting encouragement and shaped his character. “He would ask about my background, my parents and advise me to be a disciplined young man so that I could become a responsible person in the future. Today, the rest, as they say, is history,” he said.

Debrah said he believed Ghana would have advanced far more rapidly had its citizens refused to allow political identity to govern their personal relationships, adding that the country’s full development potential had been diluted by avoidable social division.

He closed his remarks on an optimistic note, expressing confidence in Ghana’s future as the country approaches its 70th anniversary of independence. “Continue to have hope in our country and remember that all hope is not lost,” he said.