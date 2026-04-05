Debrah: Ghana Must Build Industries, Not Just Discuss Them

Chief of Staff Julius Debrah used the opening of the 2026 Kwahu Business Forum to deliver a sharp call for Ghana to shift from economic conversation to industrial action, placing manufacturing and job creation at the centre of what he described as a defining moment for the country’s economic future.

Addressing over 1,000 entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers at the Kwahu Convention Centre on Mpraeso Hill on Friday, April 3, Mr Debrah said the government is firmly committed to transitioning Ghana from a production-based economy to one driven by manufacturing and value addition, and that the forum itself is a tool for making that happen. “This Forum is not a mere ceremony. It is a powerful instrument where policy meets practice, where capital meets creativity, where enterprise meets opportunity, and where public leadership and private sector ambition converge in a unified national dialogue,” he said.

He called for a shift from a trading economy to a production-driven one, warning that long-term growth depends on value addition and industrialisation. “Ghana must produce more of what it consumes, process more of what it grows, and build industries that compete beyond our borders,” he said, cautioning against the continued export of raw materials and importation of finished goods, which he described as a cycle that limits economic progress.

He criticised what he described as the enduring limitations of the “Guggisberg economy,” urging stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps towards industrialisation, calling on policymakers, investors, and entrepreneurs to focus on building industries capable of generating jobs, increasing exports, and expanding the country’s economic base.

Youth Jobs at the Core

Mr Debrah was direct on the youth unemployment challenge, asserting that Ghanaian youth are in dire need of viable economic opportunities and that while motivation and inspiration are valuable, creating tangible economic pathways for them is far more critical. “Manufacturing creates these opportunities at scale. It generates jobs not only within factories, but across the entire value chain, from agriculture and logistics to packaging, engineering, maintenance, marketing, technology, warehousing, finance, and distribution. In essence, industrial growth multiplies opportunities far beyond a single production line,” he said.

Government and Business Must Both Deliver

Mr Debrah outlined the responsibilities on both sides of the partnership. Government, he said, must provide policy clarity, macroeconomic discipline, infrastructure, efficient regulation, skills development, and reliable power. Businesses, in turn, must invest boldly, innovate consistently, formalise where necessary, and scale beyond comfort.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by the current global economic climate, including geopolitical conflicts, inflationary pressures, and supply chain disruptions, urging enterprises to prioritise resiliency. “Firms must be able to withstand shocks, adapt quickly, and remain competitive even in difficult environments. This requires stronger institutions, better planning, local production, deeper supply chains, and a commitment to sustainability and governance,” he said.

Mentorship also featured prominently in his address. “Mentorship is not charity. It is an economic strategy. It is how a country reproduces excellence, strengthens institutions, widens opportunities, and builds a sustainable economy of shared prosperity,” he said, urging established business leaders, industrialists, and financiers to support the next generation of entrepreneurs.

He closed with a rallying message: “Let this Forum send a powerful message from the hills of Kwahu to every corner of Ghana: that we are ready to build, ready to produce, ready to lead, and ready to uplift others as we rise.”