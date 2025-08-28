Deadly Yemen Floods Displace Thousands as Climate Crisis Deepens

Torrential rains and violent storms have torn through Yemen since early August, leaving more than 46,500 people affected and thousands of families homeless.

The latest natural disaster strikes a population already devastated by years of conflict and poverty.

International Organization for Migration teams conducting rapid assessments across 73 displacement sites found entire communities stripped of their belongings within hours. Floodwaters destroyed homes, roads, and critical infrastructure while contaminating water sources and overwhelming health facilities.

“The floods in Yemen are another devastating blow for families who have already lost so much,” said Abdusattor Esoev, IOM’s Chief of Mission in Yemen. “People are once again left without homes, belongings, and a sense of safety.”

The governorates of Ibb, Sana’a, Ma’rib, Al Hodeidah, and Ta’iz bore the brunt of the destruction. In Ma’rib, one of Yemen’s most fragile regions, strong winds and heavy rains damaged displacement sites housing families who had already fled their homes.

This year’s flooding matches the intensity of last year’s devastating storms but with increased frequency. Climate experts warn that rising global temperatures are deepening vulnerabilities across Yemen, pushing communities further into crisis.

The immediate health consequences are alarming. Cholera cases and waterborne diseases are spreading as sanitation systems collapse and contaminated water flows through affected areas. With medical facilities overwhelmed, disease outbreaks threaten to compound an already dire humanitarian situation.

IOM response teams are working alongside local authorities to provide emergency shelter, clean water, and sanitation support. The organization has installed water tanks, rehabilitated latrines, and distributed cash assistance to help families meet urgent needs.

Critical funding gaps remain, however. Dwindling stocks of essential relief items mean every delay in international support puts more lives at risk. The organization continues monitoring conditions while adapting its response based on evolving assessments.

The crisis highlights a broader challenge facing conflict-affected nations on the climate frontline. As world leaders prepare for COP30 climate talks, Yemen’s experience demonstrates the urgent need for climate-resilient infrastructure and community-based disaster preparedness in vulnerable regions.