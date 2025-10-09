Dead Phone Lines and Ignored Emails Plague Government

Ghana’s public sector digital transformation efforts are undermined by basic service failures including non-functional telephone lines, unanswered emails, and persistent demands for paper documentation despite official digitalization policies, according to findings released during Customer Service Week.

CUTS International Accra documented these systemic problems in a recent survey comparing public and private sector customer service delivery, with government agencies performing significantly worse across nearly every metric measured. The research organization called for what it terms a “public sector service reset” to address failures that erode public trust and discourage investment.

The survey findings paint a picture of digital infrastructure that exists on paper but fails in practice. Telephone numbers listed on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly websites frequently don’t work, and when they do function, calls go unanswered. Email submissions disappear into bureaucratic voids without acknowledgment or response, despite legal requirements under the Electronic Transactions Act mandating government responsiveness to electronic communication.

Appiah Kusi Adomako, West Africa Director of CUTS International Accra, characterized the situation as particularly problematic given government investments in digitalization initiatives. He noted that electronic filing appears functional primarily for tax payments to Ghana Revenue Authority, while most other agencies continue requiring physical document submission and in-person follow-ups.

The disconnect between digitalization rhetoric and implementation reality creates frustration for citizens and businesses attempting to engage with government services. Someone trying to obtain a permit, register a business, or resolve a regulatory issue must navigate systems that claim digital capabilities but function through traditional paper-based processes requiring multiple physical visits to government offices.

Public officers frequently request that citizens send official documents to personal email accounts using Gmail, Yahoo, or Outlook rather than institutional addresses. This practice raises concerns about both professionalism and data security, as sensitive information travels through personal accounts without proper institutional oversight or record-keeping.

The survey identified additional systemic problems beyond communication failures. Nearly every public institution displays customer service charters setting out service standards and response timelines, yet these commitments are rarely monitored or enforced. Citizens have no effective channels for reporting infrastructure problems like faulty traffic lights, broken streetlights, or unsafe public facilities, creating what CUTS describes as a culture of neglect and weakened accountability.

These deficiencies carry tangible consequences beyond inconvenience. When businesses cannot get timely responses from regulatory agencies, project timelines slip and costs increase. When citizens cannot communicate effectively with government offices, they must take time off work for in-person visits that shouldn’t be necessary. When investors encounter unresponsive bureaucracies, some redirect their capital to countries with more efficient administrative systems.

The contrast with private sector service delivery has become increasingly stark. Banks, telecommunications companies, and other commercial entities have invested heavily in customer relations, recognizing that service quality affects competitive positioning. Government agencies face no such competitive pressure, operating as monopoly service providers with captive customer bases who have no alternative options.

CUTS argues that this service quality gap directly affects governance outcomes. Tax compliance suffers when citizens view government as unresponsive to their needs. Service uptake declines when accessing government programs requires navigating dysfunctional systems. Public trust erodes when institutions fail to deliver on stated commitments or respond to citizen concerns.

The organization proposes focusing improvements on three areas. Capacity building would train public servants in customer service principles and hold them accountable for service quality through performance evaluations. Technology adoption would ensure digital systems actually function as intended rather than existing as unused infrastructure. Accountability mechanisms would create feedback loops allowing citizens to report problems and track whether agencies address them.

Whether government will prioritize these improvements remains uncertain. Previous reform initiatives have often produced policy documents and pilot programs without fundamentally changing how most public institutions operate day to day. Changing organizational culture requires sustained leadership commitment and willingness to enforce accountability, both of which have proven elusive in past efforts.

CUTS emphasizes reframing the relationship between government and citizens. Public servants should view citizens as customers whose taxes fund government operations rather than as supplicants seeking favors. This perspective shift transforms service delivery from optional courtesy into professional obligation.

The timing of CUTS’ advocacy coincides with broader government reform efforts, though customer service hasn’t featured prominently in public communications about these initiatives. The organization is urging the President to provide policy leadership enforcing accountability across ministries, departments, and agencies, with service delivery incorporated into performance evaluations for chief directors and agency heads.

Some government agencies have demonstrated that service improvements are possible when prioritized. The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority reduced processing times and improved accessibility through targeted reforms. Ghana Revenue Authority’s functional electronic filing system for tax payments shows that digital transformation can work when properly implemented. However, these examples remain exceptions rather than standard practice.

Resource constraints present genuine obstacles to service improvements. Understaffed agencies struggle with responsiveness even when personnel have good intentions. Outdated technology systems frustrate both employees and citizens. Limited training budgets leave staff unprepared for customer-focused service delivery. Yet many of the problems CUTS identifies don’t require substantial new resources, just basic follow-through on existing commitments.

Answering telephone calls costs nothing beyond staff time. Responding to emails requires no new technology. Using institutional email addresses instead of personal accounts demands only policy enforcement. These basic service elements fail not from resource scarcity but from organizational culture that doesn’t prioritize citizen responsiveness.

The human cost of poor service delivery manifests in countless small frustrations that accumulate into broader disengagement. Every unanswered email represents someone’s time wasted. Every unnecessary office visit means lost work hours. Every delayed permit affects livelihoods and business operations. These individual costs aggregate into significant economic inefficiency and erosion of civic trust.

International experience demonstrates that public sector service transformation is achievable but requires comprehensive approaches combining clear standards, measurement systems, training, citizen feedback mechanisms, and political commitment to accountability. Countries that have succeeded typically established dedicated agencies driving cultural change across government rather than expecting voluntary improvement from individual agencies.

Ghana lacks such institutional mechanisms for coordinating service improvements across the public sector. Individual agencies pursue isolated initiatives without systematic approaches ensuring consistent service standards nationwide. This fragmentation means citizens experience wildly different service quality depending on which agency they’re dealing with.

CUTS maintains that democratic governance fundamentally depends on responsive institutions. When people cannot get answers, when complaints disappear unaddressed, when bureaucracy becomes impenetrable barrier rather than administrative necessity, trust in government weakens. Rebuilding that trust requires listening and responding to citizen concerns rather than dismissing them as administrative burdens.

As Customer Service Week concludes, the question is whether public servants will reflect on their role in shaping citizen perceptions of government or whether advocacy will fade without producing meaningful change. Ghana’s aspiration for efficient, accountable, citizen-responsive public sector requires cultural shifts in how institutions treat the people they serve.

The infrastructure for better service largely exists. Websites, email systems, digital platforms, and service charters are already in place. What’s missing is consistent implementation and accountability for failures. Transforming policy commitments into daily practice remains the fundamental challenge facing Ghana’s public sector service delivery.