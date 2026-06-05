DDEP bonds drive GH¢1.34 billion fixed income turnover

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) recorded about GH¢1.34 billion in turnover across 310 trades on Thursday, June 4, 2026, with restructured government bonds accounting for the bulk of activity.

Bonds issued under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) dominated the session, posting roughly GH¢919.5 million from 36 trades, close to 68 percent of total turnover. Treasury bills followed with about GH¢361.7 million, though they drew the heaviest participation at 266 trades, the most of any instrument.

Sell and buy back deals on Government of Ghana (GoG) notes and bonds added some GH¢62.1 million across five trades. New GoG notes and bonds saw thin activity of GH¢49,798 from two trades, while a single corporate bond trade contributed GH¢139,309.

Yields on the most actively traded securities pointed to elevated rates along the curve. The busiest new GoG bond changed hands at a yield of 12.59 percent, while the most traded DDEP bond yielded 11.80 percent and the leading Treasury bill cleared at 10.45 percent. A heavily traded sell and buy back bond carried a yield of 15.12 percent.

The concentration in DDEP paper underscores how the restructured securities continue to anchor secondary market activity more than three years after Ghana overhauled its domestic debt.