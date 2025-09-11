DCE, YEA Hand Over Community Police Assistants to Police Service

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Upper Denkyira West, Mr Isaac Nsiah, together with officials from the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), has officially handed over 20 Community Police and Fire Assistants to the Ghana Police and Fire Services at Diaso.

The initiative, which forms part of the government’s broader effort to address youth unemployment while boosting security in communities, saw dozens of trained young men and women being deployed to support law enforcement operations across the district.

Speaking at the short ceremony, the DCE commended the YEA for its continuous role in creating job opportunities for the youth, describing the program as “a practical step towards enhancing peace and security while reducing the burden of unemployment.”

He urged the recruits to exhibit discipline, professionalism, and commitment in the discharge of their duties, reminding them that they are “ambassadors of both the government and their communities.”

The District Police Commander, who received the recruits on behalf of the service, assured that the Community Police Assistants would be given the necessary guidance and supervision to ensure they complement the work of regular officers.

A District Director of YEA, Mr Kofi Wayo highlighted that the program is designed not only to empower young people with employment but also to equip them with valuable skills that could open doors to future careers in security services.

The beneficiaries expressed optimism that their presence would help curb petty crimes and strengthen collaboration between the police and civilians.

He pledged their commitment to help build the nation with their resilience and hard work.

The handover ceremony marks another milestone in the government’s commitment to deepening community policing and fostering security for development at the grassroots level.