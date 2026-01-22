Davos: Morocco signs the Peace Board’s founding charter

Upon Instruction of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Mr. Nasser Bourita proceeded to sign on Thursday in Davos, Switzerland the founding Charter of the Board of Peace, during a ceremony chaired by President of the United States of America H.E. Donald J. Trump.

This signing follows His Majesty the King’s acceptance to join, as a Founding Member, this initiative proposed by the U.S. President, which aims to “bolster peace efforts in the Middle East and adopt a new approach to resolving conflicts in the world.”

Morocco and Bahrain were the first two countries to sign the Charter, following which President Trump announced the Charter’s official entry into force, thereby marking the official creation of the Board of Peace.

The signing ceremony of the Charter of the Board of Peace, held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, was attended by some twenty Heads of State and government, as well as Foreign Ministers of the signatory countries, namely Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Indonesia, Azerbaijan and Argentina among others.

Participation in this Board is reserved for a select group of leaders of international stature, committed to ensuring a safe and prosperous future for coming generations. This invitation comes in recognition of the enlightened Leadership of His Majesty the King and His stature as a key actor for peace.