Davido Shares Wife Chioma’s Encouraging Words After Grammy Loss

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed how his wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke encouraged him after he lost the Best African Music Performance category at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The artist shared an intimate moment between the couple following the announcement that South African singer Tyla had won the award.

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday, Davido disclosed that he initially felt discouraged and considered skipping the after-party following the loss. According to the artist, he told his wife they should not attend the festivities after losing again, but Chioma responded with words that shifted his perspective and restored his confidence.

Davido wrote on his Instagram page, “I said baby listen we lost again let’s not go she said ‘Be humble in victory and gracious in defeat’ we outside. My ride or die. She dey my back, active geng.” The post was accompanied by photographs of the couple at the Grammy Awards ceremony and subsequent events, demonstrating they ultimately chose to celebrate despite the outcome.

Chioma responded to her husband’s post with her own message of support, writing, “You already know that you’re the perfect one.” The exchange highlighted the strength of their relationship and Chioma’s role in providing emotional support during challenging moments in Davido’s career.

Davido was nominated for his collaboration “With You” featuring Nigerian artist Omah Lay. The song competed in the Best African Music Performance category alongside entries from Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and eventual winner Tyla. This marked another nomination without a win for Davido at the Grammy Awards, continuing his pursuit of the prestigious recognition.

South African artist Tyla claimed the Best African Music Performance award, her second consecutive victory in the category. She previously won the inaugural Best African Music Performance award at the 66th Grammy Awards in 2024, establishing herself as a dominant force in the category since its creation.

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony was hosted by South African comedian Trevor Noah for the sixth and final time. Noah, who has served as master of ceremonies since 2021, announced during the broadcast that this would be his last appearance as Grammy Awards host, stating he believes in respecting term limits.

Other Nigerian artists who received nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards included Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Wizkid, though none secured wins in their respective categories. The results sparked discussions across social media platforms about African artists’ representation and recognition at the Grammy Awards.

Davido has built a successful international career spanning over a decade, earning numerous accolades across African and global music awards. His nominations at major international ceremonies, including the Grammy Awards, reflect the growing global recognition of African music and specifically the Afrobeats genre.

The artist’s decision to publicly share the private exchange with his wife resonated with fans across social media platforms, generating supportive responses and appreciation for Chioma’s wisdom. Many commentators praised the couple’s approach to handling disappointment with grace and dignity.