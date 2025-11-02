Davido Sends Romantic Note and Flowers to Wife Chioma

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, known professionally as Davido, has melted hearts across social media after sharing a heartfelt note and flowers he sent to his wife, Chioma Adeleke. The romantic gesture came on Saturday night, November 1, while the singer is touring across Nigeria.

Taking to his Instagram story, Davido shared a photo of a flower bouquet alongside a touching handwritten message that read: “I want to remind you that I love you today, tomorrow and always. I miss you so much. Your loving husband.” The post quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing admiration from fans and followers.

Chioma responded by reposting the story on her own Instagram with a simple yet affectionate caption: “My sweet husband.” The exchange between the couple sparked widespread reactions online, with many describing them as relationship goals.

Davido is currently on tour in Nigeria and has performed in Akwa Ibom, Adamawa, and Enugu. He is scheduled to round off with two shows on November 9 in Ibadan and December 25 in Lagos. Despite his busy performance schedule, the singer made time to express his affection for his wife, demonstrating that his relationship remains a priority.

The couple celebrated their lavish white wedding in Miami, Florida, in August 2025, with the event reportedly costing 3.7 million dollars. The Miami ceremony marked their third wedding celebration, following a court marriage in March 2023 and a traditional wedding in Lagos in June 2024. The Miami wedding attracted prominent guests including business magnates and top entertainment personalities.

This exchange comes just weeks after Chioma publicly praised Davido’s thoughtful gesture when he commissioned a hostel named after his late mother, Veronica Adeleke. The couple has consistently shared public displays of affection that resonate with their millions of followers.

During their wedding vows, Chioma described Davido as her love, best friend, and the calm in her storm, promising to walk by his side forever. Davido emotionally spoke about how Chioma saw the real him and still chose him, calling her his healer and peace. He said God brought her into his life to show him unconditional love.

The couple welcomed twins in 2023, adding to their growing family. Their love story, which began during their university days at Babcock University, has captured public attention over the years. Davido has previously credited Chioma with being instrumental to his success, noting that his business suffers whenever they have disagreements.

Fans continue to celebrate the couple’s relationship, particularly appreciating how they publicly express their love and commitment to each other. The latest romantic gesture reinforces their status as one of Nigeria’s most beloved celebrity couples, with supporters praising Davido for maintaining romance despite his demanding career schedule.