Davido Paternity Dispute Escalates as Mother Challenges DNA Claims

The mother of a 12 year old girl claiming to be Nigerian singer Davido’s daughter has intensified her public campaign, releasing new allegations and challenging media personalities who have defended the artist.

Ayo Labinjoh, mother of Anuoluwapo Mitchelle, took to Instagram on Monday to dispute claims made by media personality Daddy Freeze, who stated he had seen DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) test results proving Davido is not the child’s biological father. Labinjoh accused Freeze of using his influence to mislead Nigerians and insisted only one test was conducted in 2014, which she described as manipulated.

The controversy reignited in mid January after Anuoluwapo posted an emotional letter on Instagram requesting a fresh DNA test from the afrobeats superstar. The 12 year old, who will turn 13 this year, described suffering years of bullying and mental health challenges due to uncertainty about her paternity.

Davido responded forcefully on social media, denying he is Anuoluwapo’s father and claiming five DNA tests had returned negative results. He also stated he had never met Labinjoh and threatened legal action against her for what he characterized as continued harassment.

Labinjoh disputed the claim of five DNA tests, stating in her latest Instagram post that no such tests exist on record. She challenged Daddy Freeze directly, writing that Davido’s father, Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, selected and paid for the single laboratory test conducted in September 2014, which she alleges was altered.

According to Labinjoh, blood samples were drawn from both Davido and Anuoluwapo in separate rooms, with family members barred from observing the process. She claimed the samples were discarded behind their backs and replaced with fabricated negative results. She further alleged that Wale Sobola, a laboratory technician who posed as a doctor during the test, later admitted to discarding the blood samples.

Daddy Freeze, whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde, waded into the dispute last week by posting a video stating he had reviewed DNA test documentation showing Davido is not the child’s father. He advised Labinjoh to raise her daughter independently rather than pursuing public confrontation with the singer.

In response, Labinjoh accused Freeze of laundering Davido’s image instead of encouraging an independent test supervised by neutral parties. She claimed Freeze told viewers definitively that Davido is not Anuoluwapo’s father during a 15 minute live video, despite the disputed nature of the existing test results.

Labinjoh addressed speculation about her motives, insisting she is not seeking financial gain or fame. She stated Davido was not yet wealthy or internationally famous when they allegedly met at a nightclub in Ibadan in February 2013, shortly after his breakthrough single Dami Duro gained popularity.

The mother made several new allegations in her recent post, claiming Davido sent her money on the day of Anuoluwapo’s naming ceremony in November 2013. She also alleged that someone initiated a video call from Davido’s phone number on November 9, 2025, coinciding with the singer’s concert in Ibadan, though she stated she did not answer the call.

Regarding Davido’s claim of conducting five DNA tests, Labinjoh suggested the singer confused paternity tests for Anuoluwapo with tests conducted for his other children. She listed the birth dates of Davido’s publicly acknowledged children with different women, implying those represented the five tests he referenced.

Labinjoh criticized those suggesting she wants to make Anuoluwapo Davido’s daughter by force, reiterating that the dispute centers on establishing her daughter’s identity rather than pursuing financial support or celebrity association. She stated her faith and strength come from God and referenced the United States Embassy in Nigeria.

The public exchange has generated intense debate on Nigerian social media, with opinions divided between those who believe Labinjoh’s claims warrant investigation and those who accept Davido’s denials based on his statements about previous testing.

Daddy Freeze warned Labinjoh that no one can compel Davido to undergo another DNA test and suggested the singer could file harassment charges leading to a restraining order. He questioned whether she would raise her daughter alone if the father were deceased or unavailable, arguing that ensuring Anuoluwapo’s success represents the best path forward.

Labinjoh has announced plans to request intervention from the United States (US) State Department, citing Davido’s American citizenship as grounds for diplomatic involvement in arranging an independently supervised DNA test. She stated she would ask the US Embassy in Lagos or Abuja to help oversee what she described as a clean, transparent testing process.

The singer’s former attorney, Bobo Ajudua, previously stated in 2021 that two DNA tests conducted at reputable hospitals, including one selected by Labinjoh’s family, returned negative results. Ajudua criticized continued pursuit of paternity claims as unfair to both the Adeleke family and the child herself.

Investigative journalist Kemi Olunloyo, who has followed the case since 2018, recently corroborated aspects of Labinjoh’s timeline and stated she fought for Anuoluwapo during earlier stages of the dispute. Olunloyo claimed the circulating DNA document was obtained from Labinjoh’s lawyer, who has since died.

Anuoluwapo herself responded emotionally to Davido’s recent social media comments, describing his language as hurtful and stating he cursed her out, bullied her, and threatened to have her mother arrested. She challenged inconsistencies in the reported number of DNA tests and reiterated her desire for clarity about her identity.

The teenager thanked Nigerians and media outlets for supporting her through years of bullying at school, where classmates mocked her claims about Davido’s paternity. She stated the experience led to fainting episodes, days of crying, and psychotherapy treatment for mental health challenges.

Labinjoh emphasized that Anuoluwapo is not seeking adoption, charity, or financial assistance, describing her daughter as fighting for identity rather than material gain. She requested that adult males refrain from messaging the underage girl on social media, noting that family matters should not be discussed with strangers.

Davido has indicated his latest response will be his final public statement on the matter, though he suggested he might publish DNA test results and pursue legal action if claims continue. The singer has not directly addressed Labinjoh’s specific allegations about money sent during the naming ceremony or the November 2025 video call attempt.

Public reaction remains sharply divided, with some Nigerians criticizing Davido’s use of explicit language when communicating with a minor, while others defend his frustration over what they view as baseless accusations despite multiple negative test results. Child welfare advocates have expressed concern about the impact of the public dispute on Anuoluwapo’s wellbeing.

As the controversy continues, neither party has committed to participating in a new, independently supervised DNA test that could definitively resolve the paternity question. Legal experts note that while DNA testing can be court ordered in custody or child support proceedings, compelling testing in cases without such litigation proves difficult under Nigerian law.

The case highlights broader issues surrounding paternity disputes, child welfare, and the responsibilities of public figures when allegations involving minors enter the public domain. Mental health professionals have cautioned that prolonged public disputes over parentage can cause lasting psychological harm to children caught in the controversy.