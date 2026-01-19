Davido Could Win Governorship Election Says Seyi Sodimu

Veteran Nigerian musician Seyi Sodimu has said Davido’s influence extends beyond music and could translate into political success if the artist chose to run for office, while describing Burna Boy’s impact as primarily musical.

Speaking on the What I Know podcast hosted by Korty EO alongside actress Shaffy Bello, the Love Me Jeje crooner explained that Nigeria’s Afrobeats Big 3, which comprises Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy, each wield different kinds of influence despite their shared global success.

According to Sodimu, Wizkid possesses a special and distinct appeal, while Burna Boy’s strength lies mainly in his musical dominance and stage presence. He described Davido as an artist whose impact cuts across music, culture, and public life in a way that sets him apart from his peers.

“The Afrobeats Big 3, each one is doing it for different reasons. Burna Boy has conquered the stage. And he is good. Wizkid is special. And Davido surpasses music,” Sodimu stated during the podcast episode.

The veteran musician went further to suggest that Davido’s broader appeal and personal connections could translate into political success if he decided to contest for office. He argued that this gives the DMW label boss an edge outside the entertainment industry, particularly in politics.

“What do I mean by that? If Davido ran for governor today, he would win. But I don’t think Burna Boy could win as a governor,” Sodimu explained.

The singer noted that Davido’s ability to relate with the masses and maintain strong personal connections across different social groups positions him for potential political success in a way that differs from his fellow Afrobeats stars.

In contrast, Sodimu expressed doubt that Burna Boy’s influence, which he described as remaining largely within the music space, would translate as effectively into widespread political support at the polls.

Sodimu’s comments align with earlier predictions from public figures who have suggested that Davido may eventually pursue political office. Former senator Ben Murray Bruce stated last year that the artist could become governor of Osun State, a claim that reflects Davido’s family ties to the state.

Davido’s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, currently serves as governor of Osun State. The artist himself has shown interest in political matters over the years, lending support to campaigns and using his platform to mobilize young Nigerians. He recently left the Peoples Democratic Party for the Accord Party to join his uncle shortly after Senator Adeleke made the same switch.

The podcast episode where Sodimu made these remarks also featured discussions about whether contemporary Nigerian artists have reached legendary status comparable to late Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Co-host Shaffy Bello argued during the conversation that the Big 3 have already reached Fela’s level of international recognition.

“I feel some of our guys have reached that. The Big 3 have reached it already. International recognition is what we affirm as reaching that level,” Bello said during the podcast.

She added that in terms of recognition, power, and money, the Big 3 or Big 4, including Asake, have reached Fela’s level already. Her comments directly counter recent warnings from Seun Kuti, Fela’s son and Grammy nominated musician, who cautioned Nigerians to stop drawing parallels between modern Afrobeats artists and his iconic father.

Sodimu, who rose to prominence in the late 1990s with his hit song Love Me Jeje featuring Shaffy Bello, has remained active in the Nigerian music scene. The 1997 track became a cultural touchstone and was recently interpolated by singer Tems in her 2024 song of the same title, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance.

The veteran artist has been vocal about the evolution of Afrobeats and the contributions of different generations to the genre’s global dominance. In previous interviews, he credited Wande Coal with pivotal influence on the new generation of Afrobeats stars, describing him as the most talented Nigerian Afrobeats artist.

Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, has built one of the most successful careers in African music, with multiple international collaborations and awards. He founded Davido Music Worldwide in 2016 and has consistently used his platform for philanthropic activities, including substantial donations to orphanages and support for education.

Burna Boy, born Damini Ogulu, has also achieved remarkable global success, winning a Grammy Award for Best World Music Album in 2021 for his album Twice As Tall. He is known for his powerful stage performances and has headlined major international festivals, including Coachella and Madison Square Garden.

The Big 3 conversation has dominated Nigerian music discourse for years, with fans and industry stakeholders debating the varying strengths and influences of Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy. Each artist has carved out distinct paths to success while collectively elevating Afrobeats on the global stage.

Sodimu’s latest comments add another dimension to this ongoing conversation by distinguishing between musical influence and broader cultural or political impact, suggesting that success in entertainment does not automatically translate to influence in other spheres of public life.