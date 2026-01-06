Davido Celebrates Family Vacation in Canouan Island

Nigerian music superstar Davido is enjoying quality time with his family during a vacation on Canouan Island, sharing glimpses of the getaway with fans on social media.

The singer posted a video featuring himself alongside his billionaire father, Deji Adeleke, and several other family members enjoying their tropical retreat. The footage captures the family relaxing and bonding at the exclusive Caribbean destination.

Davido’s second daughter, Hailey, joined him for the vacation, marking a special moment as the singer spends time with his children and extended family. The video showcases various activities and moments from their island experience.

A notable highlight of the trip was a birthday celebration for Chioma’s mother, who marked another year during the family gathering. The celebration added a festive dimension to the vacation, with family members coming together to honor the matriarch.

The Adeleke family’s choice of Canouan Island, located in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, reflects their preference for exclusive vacation destinations. The private island is known for attracting high-profile visitors seeking luxury and privacy.

Davido has been open about prioritizing family time, particularly following significant personal events in recent years. The vacation appears to bring together multiple branches of his family, including his father’s side and his partner Chioma’s relatives.

The singer’s fans responded enthusiastically to the video, celebrating the family’s unity and expressing admiration for the multi-generational bonding on display. Many commenters noted the positive energy and close relationships evident in the footage.

This vacation comes during a period when Davido continues to balance his international music career with personal commitments, demonstrating his dedication to maintaining strong family connections despite his demanding professional schedule.