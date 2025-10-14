Davido and Chioma Celebrate Twins’ Birthday with Nigerian Feast

Nigerian music star Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke, celebrated the second birthday of their twins with an intimate gathering at their Atlanta, Georgia residence on Saturday, October 12, 2025.

The couple hosted close family members and friends at their Atlanta home, creating a celebration that blended modern aesthetics with traditional Nigerian cultural elements. The twins, who turned two on October 9, 2025, were born in October 2023, a year after the couple tragically lost their first son, Ifeanyi.

Chioma took the lead in preparing a spread of traditional Yoruba dishes for the celebration, including amala, ewedu, gbegiri, and okro soup. By bringing these flavors from Nigeria to their American home, she ensured the twins’ special day was infused with a strong sense of heritage.

Videos from the celebration, initially shared on social media by Davido’s personal logistics manager Israel DMW before being deleted, captured Davido enthusiastically explaining the cultural significance of the dishes to their American guests. The footage highlighted the couple’s deep appreciation for their roots and their commitment to raising their children with cultural awareness.

The atmosphere was reportedly lively yet warm, with the event featuring games, colorful decorations, and fun activities for children. The couple kept the celebration relatively low key, focusing on family and close friends rather than a large scale public event.

Despite being one of Africa’s most prominent entertainers, Davido and Chioma have kept the identities of their twins largely private. On October 9, the singer posted “HBD J2” on X (formerly Twitter), subtly hinting at the twins’ names, which many fans interpreted as a reference to names beginning with the letter J. However, the couple has not officially confirmed the children’s names publicly.

The birthday celebration comes months after Davido and Chioma’s white wedding in Atlanta on August 6, 2025, which was attended by family members and close associates. The traditional wedding had taken place in Lagos in June 2024, solidifying their union after years of relationship.

This marks the second consecutive year the couple has celebrated their twins’ birthday with a party in Atlanta, demonstrating their commitment to creating meaningful family traditions for their children.

The celebration drew warm wishes from fans and colleagues across social media platforms, with many praising the couple’s dedication to family and cultural heritage. Industry observers note that Davido, who has consistently emphasized his commitment to family, has made it a priority to ensure each of his children’s birthdays receives special attention.

However, the singer later expressed displeasure after Israel DMW shared videos from the private celebration without permission, leading to the clips being deleted from social media. The incident highlighted the couple’s desire to maintain privacy around their young children despite their public profiles.