David Moyes Suggests Everton Role Could Be His Last

Veteran manager David Moyes has hinted that his return to Everton might be the final chapter of his long coaching career. In a recent interview, Moyes admitted he had previously believed his time in management ended after his successful spell at West Ham United.

“I would probably say yes (Everton is my last job), but you never know how football goes,” Moyes stated during his conversation with PLZ Soccer.

He revealed that winning the Europa Conference League with West Ham reignited his passion, giving him the “bug” to continue. However, his current motivation is deeply personal. The Scottish manager shared that the thought of winning another trophy for his father remains a powerful driving force.

Moyes also reflected fondly on the massive celebrations that followed West Ham’s European victory, a memory he said he would never forget.