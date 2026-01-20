David Beckham Addresses Children’s Social Media Mistakes Amid Family Rift

Former football star David Beckham has broken his silence hours after his eldest son Brooklyn posted a scathing statement against his family on social media, discussing the importance of allowing children to learn from their mistakes.

Speaking on CNBC’s (Consumer News and Business Channel) financial program Squawk Box on Tuesday from the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, David addressed social media use among young people without directly acknowledging his son’s explosive Instagram posts from the previous day.

Brooklyn Beckham, 26, released a series of Instagram stories on Monday declaring he has no intention of reconciling with his parents and accusing them of attempting to control his life and sabotage his marriage to actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, 31.

During the televised interview, David discussed both positive and negative aspects of social media platforms. He emphasized his role as a UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund) goodwill ambassador and how he has used his platform to raise awareness about children’s issues globally.

The football executive then made remarks that appeared to reference his family situation, though he never mentioned Brooklyn by name. He spoke about educating children on proper social media usage and the inevitability of mistakes in the learning process.

When CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin asked about managing public scrutiny and mental health while living between the United Kingdom and United States, David diplomatically avoided the question, saying he loves both countries and feels fortunate to spend significant time in each location.

The interview came just hours after Brooklyn’s lengthy social media statement in which he declared that he does not want to reconcile with his family and accused his parents of controlling narratives about their lives for years. The eldest Beckham child claimed his parents have prioritized Brand Beckham over authentic family relationships.

Brooklyn’s statement centered heavily on allegations surrounding his April 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz at her family’s Palm Beach, Florida estate. He claimed Victoria Beckham had agreed to design Nicola’s wedding dress but canceled at the last minute, forcing the bride to find an alternative gown on short notice. Nicola ultimately wore Valentino Couture.

At the time, British media suggested Nicola had refused to wear a Victoria Beckham design, though she later denied this claim. In an August 2022 interview with Variety, Nicola said Victoria’s atelier had been unable to complete the gown in time, disputing rumors of a feud.

Brooklyn also accused his mother of inappropriately hijacking his first dance with Nicola at the wedding reception. He described a scene where Marc Anthony called him to the stage for what was planned as a romantic first dance with his wife, but instead his mother was waiting to dance with him in front of 500 wedding guests.

The 26 year old photographer further alleged that David and Victoria repeatedly pressured him to sign away the rights to his own name before the wedding, claiming their relationship changed after he refused what he characterized as attempts at bribery.

Brooklyn insisted he is not being controlled by his wife, directly addressing persistent speculation that Nicola exerts undue influence over him. He stated he is standing up for himself for the first time in his life after years of parental control.

The statement marked the first time Brooklyn has publicly addressed longstanding rumors of a family rift that has quietly unfolded since his 2022 wedding. He accused his parents of launching endless attacks against him both privately and publicly through carefully orchestrated media placements.

David and Victoria Beckham, who married in 1999, have not publicly responded to Brooklyn’s allegations. The couple also shares sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, along with 14 year old daughter Harper. Representatives for the Beckham family did not respond to media requests for comment.

The family tensions have been apparent through notable absences at major events. Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend David’s 50th birthday celebration in London in May 2025, despite the presence of Tom Cruise and all four of Victoria’s fellow Spice Girls. The couple also spent Christmas 2025 separately, with Brooklyn and Nicola celebrating with the Peltz family rather than the Beckhams.

Brooklyn alleged that his younger brothers were sent to attack him on social media before blocking him entirely. He claimed attempts to reconnect with his father were repeatedly rejected unless cameras were present at large public events.

In addition to speaking on Squawk Box, David was approached by Sky News at the World Economic Forum. When a reporter asked if he had a message for Brooklyn and whether he was disappointed family matters were being aired publicly, David declined to answer and walked away.

Rebecca Loos, who previously alleged having an affair with David over 20 years ago while working as his assistant, commented on Brooklyn’s statement via Instagram. She expressed support for Brooklyn finally speaking publicly and said she felt bad for Nicola, adding that the truth always comes out.

Brooklyn concluded his statement by emphasizing that he and Nicola want a life shaped by peace, privacy, and happiness rather than image, press manipulation, or public appearances. The couple last appeared publicly with the Beckham family at the October 2023 premiere of the Netflix documentary series Beckham.

The public rift has intensified scrutiny of the carefully cultivated Beckham family brand, which has positioned them as one of Britain’s most prominent celebrity dynasties. David’s global fame as a football icon combined with Victoria’s fashion empire and former Spice Girls stardom have made the family a fixture in international media for over two decades.

Industry observers note that Brooklyn’s allegations, whether accurate or exaggerated, have exposed tensions between maintaining a public image and navigating genuine family relationships under constant media attention. The situation highlights challenges faced by celebrity families where personal disputes become public spectacles.

As the family drama continues to unfold, attention now turns to whether David and Victoria will issue a formal response to Brooklyn’s specific allegations or maintain their current silence. The couple faces the delicate task of addressing serious public accusations from their own son while attempting to preserve whatever private family relationships remain.