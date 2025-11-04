David Beckham Accepts Knighthood at Windsor Castle Ceremony

Former England football captain David Beckham received a knighthood at Windsor Castle today. The honor recognizes his exceptional services to sport and charity. Beckham previously stated he felt immensely proud to be named in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

The athlete made his professional debut for Manchester United in 1995. He famously helped the club secure a dramatic UEFA Champions League final victory in 1999. Beckham won six Premier League titles before retiring in 2013.

Beyond his football career, he has served as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) since 2005. He was also named an ambassador for the King’s Foundation last year.

The ceremony also honored novelist Kazuo Ishiguro and West End performer Elaine Paige. Ishiguro was made a Companion of Honour for his services to literature. Paige received a damehood for her contributions to music and charity.