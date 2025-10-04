Data Protection Compliance Becomes Critical Business Priority for Ghana Firms

Ghana’s expanding digital economy is forcing a reckoning over data protection practices, with businesses facing mounting pressure to strengthen privacy safeguards or risk penalties and reputational damage that could prove devastating in an increasingly trust-dependent marketplace.

Abdul-Majeed Rufai, Acting Chief Commercial Operations Officer of MTN MoMo, warns that many enterprises—particularly small and medium-sized firms—haven’t yet grasped the seriousness of compliance with Ghana’s Data Protection Act. As e-commerce, mobile money, and digital service platforms handle unprecedented volumes of sensitive personal information, that knowledge gap is becoming a significant business liability.

“In today’s digital economy, customer data is one of the most valuable business assets,” Rufai explained in an interview. “But with that comes responsibility. Businesses must ensure they collect, process, and store personal information securely and lawfully. Unfortunately, many still treat it as an afterthought.”

The stakes are particularly high for mobile financial services providers like MTN MoMo, which processes millions of transactions daily. Each transaction generates data trails encompassing financial details, identity information, location, and device specifics—precisely the kind of information that, if compromised, can erode customer confidence for years.

“One breach can erode customer confidence and take years to repair,” Rufai emphasized. “That’s why compliance must be embedded into every business process, not left to chance.”

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) is preparing to roll out a targeted enforcement campaign in coming weeks to clamp down on organizations misusing user data, part of a broader strategy to reinforce surveillance measures underpinning trust in the country’s digital economy. The regulatory environment is maturing, with the Commission enforcing data protection laws through audits, compliance checks, and guidance to ensure legal and ethical practices.

Yet awareness remains inconsistent, particularly among informal sector operators and smaller enterprises. “Some companies still don’t know they’re required by law to register with the Data Protection Commission,” Rufai noted. “Others collect data but don’t have systems to secure it properly. This leaves both customers and businesses vulnerable.”

The compliance challenge extends beyond technical measures. Rufai urged companies to audit their data practices comprehensively, implement encryption and access control measures, and train employees on privacy protocols. “Data protection should not be left to IT departments alone; it’s everyone’s responsibility,” he stressed.

Leadership commitment matters significantly. “Executives must prioritize data security in their risk management strategies,” Rufai argued. “It should be discussed at the board level, not only after a breach occurs.”

As Ghana advances its cash-lite agenda, sectors including banking, telecommunications, e-commerce, and fintech face increasing scrutiny over how they handle customer information. Rufai predicts regulatory compliance will soon become a competitive advantage for businesses investing in robust privacy frameworks.

“Customers will naturally trust brands that demonstrate accountability,” he said. “In the digital space, trust is currency. Companies that respect customer privacy will always stand out.”

The regulatory framework itself continues evolving. The Data Protection Commission oversees data protection rules in Ghana, with responsibilities including registering data controllers and processors, issuing compliance notices, and imposing penalties for violations. However, implementation challenges persist—including concerns about whether the Commission itself meets the standards it enforces.

Rufai called for broader collaboration between regulators and private sector to promote awareness, simplify compliance processes, and build what he describes as a culture of digital responsibility. “The goal should not be to punish but to build capacity,” he suggested. “If we help businesses understand why compliance matters, they’ll see it as an investment in sustainability.”

He also encouraged integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain to enhance data security, noting that automation can help detect anomalies and prevent breaches before they escalate. “As technology evolves, so must our defenses,” Rufai said. “Businesses that ignore data protection today may find themselves irrelevant tomorrow.”

The broader implication is clear: Ghana’s digital transformation depends fundamentally on trust. Without confidence that personal information is handled responsibly, consumers will hesitate to embrace digital services fully—limiting the economic benefits that digitalization promises.

“Ghana’s digital transformation will only succeed if businesses protect the people they serve,” Rufai concluded. “Without trust, technology cannot thrive.”

For businesses navigating this landscape, the message is straightforward: data protection has moved from optional best practice to essential business requirement. Those who adapt quickly gain competitive advantage; those who delay risk regulatory penalties, customer loss, and reputational damage that could prove irreparable in markets where trust is the ultimate currency.