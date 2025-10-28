DASTECH Appeals For Enrolment As Admissions Continue

Dabala, Volta Region — The Headmaster of Dabala Senior High Technical School (DASTECH), Mr. David Korbla Kattah, has called on parents and guardians to consider enrolling their children at the school, assuring the public that spaces remain available for first-year students.

In an interview with our news team at the school’s campus in Dabala, South Tongu District, Mr. Kattah emphasized that while DASTECH faces some infrastructural challenges, its academic track record—particularly in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE)—has remained strong and encouraging over the years.

For the 2025/2026 academic year, DASTECH declared 635 vacancies for new students. Through the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), 595 students were placed at the school. Of these, over 300 have completed registration, and more than 200 have already reported to campus.

Mr. Kattah expressed optimism that the remaining students would soon report to complete their admission processes. He reiterated his appeal to parents and the wider community to take advantage of the available slots, noting that DASTECH remains committed to providing quality education in a supportive environment.

Infrastructure Needs and Government Support

The Headmaster also highlighted the urgent need for infrastructural development to match the school’s growing population. He appealed to the government to fast-track support for key projects that would enhance the teaching and learning environment.

According to Mr. Kattah, the school is in critical need of: A dining hall complex, Boarding facilities for both boys and girls, A modern administration block, A fully equipped library, and an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratory.

“These facilities are essential not only for improving the school’s infrastructure but also for boosting academic performance and student well-being,” he noted.

Students Settle In

Two newly admitted students, Miss Grace Dede Hedey from Ashaiman and Master Joel Arhin from Oyarifa, Accra, shared their early impressions of DASTECH. Both described the school environment as welcoming and supportive, praising the friendliness of both staff and fellow students.

Academic Programmes

DASTECH currently offers seven academic programmes, including: General Science, Agriculture, Visual Arts, General Arts, Technical Studies, Business, and Home Economics.

As one of four second-cycle institutions in the South Tongu District, DASTECH continues to play a vital role in expanding access to quality secondary education in the Volta Region.