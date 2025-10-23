Darren Bailey Loses Son and Two Grandchildren in Montana Crash

Former Illinois state senator and gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is mourning the deaths of his son Zachary, daughter-in-law Kelsey, and grandchildren Vada Rose, 12, and Samuel, 7, who were killed when their helicopter crashed in Montana on Wednesday, October 22.

The couple is survived by their 10-year-old son Finn, who was not on the aircraft. Bailey’s running mate Aaron Del Mar said Zachary Bailey was piloting the helicopter when it went down, adding that he was licensed with at least a decade of experience.

The Montana Highway Patrol confirmed the crash happened in Carter County, which is in the southeast corner of the state, bordering South Dakota and Wyoming. The National Transportation Safety Board announced Thursday it is investigating the crash of a Robinson Helicopters R66 in Ekalaka, Montana. Authorities have not yet released information about what caused the helicopter to crash.

The Bailey campaign released a statement saying Darren and his wife Cindy received the heartbreaking news Wednesday evening. “Darren and Cindy are heartbroken by this unimaginable loss,” the statement read, adding they are finding comfort in their faith, family, and prayers.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker offered his condolences at a news conference Thursday, saying he cannot imagine losing a child and two grandchildren. Pritzker stated this is not a time for politics.

Del Mar said Zachary Bailey was in southeast Montana on a trip connected to the family farming business. According to social media profiles, Zachary was a pilot who used helicopters for farm operations, while Kelsey owned a fitness supplement store in Effingham, Illinois.

Bailey, 59, is mounting his second campaign for Illinois governor, having been defeated by Pritzker in the 2022 race. He previously served in both the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives. The southern Illinois politician is a third generation farmer from rural Southern Illinois.