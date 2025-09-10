Darkovibes Commands 2025 With Hits, Tours, And Global Collaborations

Afro-fusion powerhouse DarkoVibes has been on an unstoppable run throughout 2025, thrilling fans with hit singles, chart-topping collaborations, and unforgettable performances across Africa, Europe, and America.

With community-focused initiatives and international partnerships, DarkoVibes continues to prove why he is one of Ghana’s most versatile and globally relevant music exports.

MUSIC RELEASES

DarkoVibes kicked off the year with the “Yao Remix Intl’” (January), a cross-continental collaboration with Ghanaian legend Tinny and UK heavyweights Backroadgee & Mowgs. He followed with the bold “Toxic Traits EP” (March), which he describes as “a fresh sonic experience introducing a new sound called Slizzy, and it’s crazy in New York City.”

Closing the summer strong, he delivered “Toffee” with rising star Xlimkid (August), a high-energy release that quickly became a fan favourite.

This year also came with standout visuals, including:

Real Love (April)

Toxic Traits Freestyle Series (April)

0244:027 (July)

Toffee (August)

SHOWS & LIVE PERFORMANCES

DarkoVibes has spent 2025 lighting up stages worldwide:

Performed on the King Promise Tour in America (March)

Brought energy to Don’t Fight Light at Bella Afrikana (February)

Organised the Easter Invasion Concert, paired with a health walk and health screening for the community (April)

Launched a nationwide school tour “I Miss High School”, connecting with students across Ghana (May – present)

Chapter 1 in Sierra Leone, representing Ghanaian music on a new territory (July)

COLLABORATIONS & CREATIVE PROJECTS

Expanding his global sound, DarkoVibes has teamed up with top talents across Africa and beyond:

No Love with Dianne Didi (Ivory Coast)

Holy Spirit with Kwame Nut (Ghana)

Spirit Riddim with M.anifest & Bien (Ghana)

Aunty Mary with DJ Spinall (Nigeria)

Ame Nyee Mi with Tinny & Appatse (Ghana )

Did It Again with Kheddi (Ghana )

On The Radar Freestyle (USA)

Jigga with Tariq (Nigeria)

Beyond music, DarkoVibes has been active in cultural and lifestyle spaces:

Partnered with creatives to unveil Ghana’s jersey ahead of the African Cup & World Cup (March)

Invited as a special guest for French National Day celebrations (July)

Engaged fans through community experiences like the Cook Out with Kojo Junior (July)

LOOKING AHEAD

With unmatched consistency and boundary-pushing creativity, DarkoVibes continues to bridge cultures and elevate African music on the world stage. Fans can look forward to even more groundbreaking releases, visuals, and collaborations as the year progresses.

ABOUT DARKOVIBES

DarkoVibes (born Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko) is a Ghanaian Afro-fusion singer, songwriter, and style icon. Known for his versatility, he effortlessly blends Afrobeats, hip-hop, highlife, and alternative sounds to create music that resonates across generations and borders. A founding member of the collective La Même Gang, DarkoVibes rose to fame with hits like Tomorrow, Inna Song (Gin & Lime), and Je M’appelle.

Celebrated for his creativity both on and off stage, DarkoVibes has collaborated with leading African and international artists while representing Ghana at major festivals and tours worldwide. Beyond music, he is a trendsetter in fashion and a cultural force bridging Africa with the global music scene.

Email: Placebocompany2020@gmail

Management: Placebos Soul Ltd.

Phone: +233 24 505 2005 (AMA)