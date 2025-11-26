Dansoman Market Inferno Claims Child’s Life as Firefighters Struggle Against Fast-Spreading Flames

A devastating fire tore through the Dansoman Market in Accra yesterday, killing a young girl and leaving behind a trail of destruction as emergency crews fought urgently to contain the blaze.

Officials from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) report that their first tender arrived at the scene just two minutes after the alarm was raised. Yet the fire had already grown aggressively, forcing responders to call for immediate reinforcements.

Within minutes, eight additional fire tenders from the GNFS National Headquarters, Ministries, and Madina stations joined the operation. Firefighters battled thick smoke and intense heat for close to an hour before managing to confine the flames, though they say the fire is not completely out.

Large portions of the market—mainly wooden kiosks and metal container shops—were destroyed. Traders stood helplessly nearby, watching years of investment consumed within minutes.

Regional Fire Officer ACFO Rashid Kwame Nisawu revealed that the response was hampered by crowds who rushed to the scene, obstructing fire crews. Police were later called in to control the situation and create space for the firefighters to operate safely.

Nisawu also cited challenges with maintaining a steady water supply but emphasized that crews were working tirelessly to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby buildings. He added that the GNFS plans to embark on a fire safety awareness campaign in the area once full control is achieved.

The MP for Ablekuma West, Rev. Dr. Kwaku Addo, and GNFS Director of Finance, DCFO Mark Brako Appiah, visited the scene to assess the extent of damage and offer support to both victims and firefighters.

Authorities say investigations are underway to determine the cause of the blaze.