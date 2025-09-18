Dannex Ayrton Starwin Reports Record 37.8% Profit Growth

Dannex Ayrton Starwin PLC delivered exceptional financial performance in 2024, recording a 37.8% surge in profit after tax to GHS 10.4 million alongside revenue growth of 22.8% to GHS 173.1 million, positioning shareholders for a strategic review at the company’s October 8, 2025 Annual General Meeting.

The pharmaceutical manufacturer’s stellar results demonstrate the continued success of Ghana’s most ambitious indigenous business merger, with the company’s three-way consolidation strategy proving resilient against challenging economic headwinds that hampered many Ghanaian businesses in 2024.

Chairman Nik Amarteifio announced the company’s 5th AGM will convene at Eben-Ezer Presbyterian Church Hall, Osu, at 11:00 GMT, marking a significant milestone as DAS PLC celebrates five years since its groundbreaking merger that created Ghana’s largest indigenous pharmaceutical conglomerate.

The AGM timing proves strategic as Ghana’s pharmaceutical sector experiences increased demand driven by regional health initiatives and government import substitution policies. DAS PLC’s integrated operations position it advantageously to capitalize on healthcare procurement opportunities and private sector expansion across West Africa.

Total assets climbed to GHS 100.8 million from GHS 78.2 million, while the company maintained disciplined cash management amid infrastructure investments required for Ghana Food and Drugs Authority compliance. The board elected not to declare dividends for 2024, directing resources toward WHO cGMP certification requirements essential for sustained competitiveness.

DAS PLC’s revenue increase of 22.8% and profit after tax growth of 37.8% reflect the company’s operational excellence, with syrup products comprising 56% of total sales, followed by tablets at 22% and creams at 7%. This diversified product portfolio provided stability against broader pharmaceutical sector volatility.

The company’s performance occurs against Ghana’s economic recovery backdrop, with GDP growth of 5.7% in 2024 exceeding expectations. However, DAS PLC navigated persistent challenges including elevated interest rates, tight liquidity conditions, and input cost pressures that affected most manufacturing companies.

Chief Executive Officer Daniel Apeagyei Kissi’s leadership through the post-merger integration continues demonstrating value, with the company leveraging combined manufacturing assets, distribution networks, and financial capabilities that emerged from merging Dannex Limited (established 1964), Ayrton Drug Manufacturing Limited (1965), and Starwin Products Limited (1960).

The AGM agenda includes standard corporate governance matters but shareholders will focus particularly on management’s strategic vision for leveraging the company’s unique market position. Three directors face re-election including Chairman Nik Amarteifio, Alex Bonney, and Dr. Barima Afrane, suggesting continuity in strategic direction.

Shareholders will examine the company’s GHS 54,076 corporate social responsibility investments, including partnerships with reproductive health NGO Xoese Ghana for free iron tablet distribution to pregnant women. These initiatives demonstrate DAS PLC’s commitment beyond profit maximization to community health improvement.

The company’s financial strength supports expansion opportunities, with management indicating focus on operational efficiency improvements, profit margin enhancement, and cash flow optimization. DAS PLC’s strategic positioning enables potential further consolidation within Ghana’s fragmented pharmaceutical sector.

Regional expansion possibilities appear promising given the company’s established quality systems and distribution capabilities. The WHO cGMP compliance investments, while requiring significant capital expenditure, position DAS PLC for international market access and regional pharmaceutical supply opportunities.

Market analysts suggest the AGM provides opportunity for management to outline acquisition strategies and regional penetration plans. The company’s demonstrated merger execution capability creates options for additional pharmaceutical sector consolidation, particularly given current market fragmentation.

Corporate governance remains exemplary with comprehensive board committees including Audit, Risk, Nominating, Remuneration, Finance & Strategy, Human Resources, and newly established Environmental, Social & Governance committees. This structure exceeds Securities and Exchange Commission requirements while ensuring robust oversight.

The pharmaceutical industry’s growth trajectory in Ghana remains substantial with expanding healthcare awareness, increasing insurance coverage, and government emphasis on domestic manufacturing creating multiple revenue streams. DAS PLC’s scale and established operations provide competitive advantages in capturing this growth.

Trading under ticker DASPHARMA on the Ghana Stock Exchange, the company represents a template for successful large-scale business consolidation in Ghana. The merger’s success influences government policies promoting indigenous manufacturing and demonstrates domestic companies’ capacity to compete internationally.

The October AGM outcomes will likely shape investor sentiment regarding Ghana’s indigenous pharmaceutical sector and signal the viability of local manufacturers competing with international pharmaceutical importers while contributing to national economic development priorities.