Danish Ambassador Spotlights Ghana’s Digital Identity Success

Denmark’s ambassador to Ghana made a rare factory tour last Thursday, and what he saw appears to have impressed him—enough to publicly acknowledge a Ghanaian company most citizens probably don’t know produces their national ID cards.

Jakob Linulf visited the Intelligent Card Production Systems (ICPS) facility in Accra, where Margins ID Group manufactures the Ghana Card that’s become central to accessing government services, banking, and mobile money. The ambassador’s praise was direct: Ghana’s digital identity system represents something other African countries are trying to copy.

“The Ghana Card is a major achievement, and you should be proud of the contribution you’re making to Ghana’s development,” Linulf told stakeholders at the facility. He went further, describing Margins as operating in a different category compared to many identity solution providers across the continent.

That assessment matters because it comes as countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and The Gambia reportedly look at Ghana’s approach while building their own national identity systems. The timing suggests Denmark sees commercial opportunities in extending this model beyond Ghana’s borders.

Moses Kwesi Baiden Jr., Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Margins ID Group, emphasized the company’s readiness to deepen international partnerships. He acknowledged Denmark’s role in supporting the project and indicated the relationship extends beyond technology contracts.

“The Danish Government should be commended for its contribution to this project, and we will continue to collaborate in achieving new milestones,” Baiden said. He pointed out that Margins’ support for Danish Constitution Day and embassy initiatives shows how business ties can strengthen diplomatic relations.

The partnership dates back to 1999, when Danish support helped establish what would become Ghana’s digital identity infrastructure. Margins ID Group itself traces its roots to a modest $100 investment three decades ago—a narrative that positions the company as evidence of successful foreign collaboration in Africa’s technology sector.

Linulf toured the facility alongside Jørgen Østergård Bollesen, Head of Trade, and Linda Kafui Abbah-Foli, Commercial Advisor, both from the Danish Embassy. Their presence signals that this wasn’t just a courtesy visit but one connected to Denmark’s trade priorities in the region.

“Margins ID Group is famous in Denmark, and you should take great pride in your achievements,” the ambassador said after the tour. “You have our support, and I’m very impressed with what I see here.”

What makes the Ghana Card worth studying is its integration into daily life. Citizens need it for everything from opening bank accounts to registering SIM cards—a level of adoption that many African countries with digital ID programs haven’t achieved. But that integration also raises questions about data privacy and government oversight that haven’t been fully addressed in public discourse.

The company’s expansion ambitions are clear. Baiden spoke about leveraging innovation and strategic collaborations to position Ghana as a continental model for digital transformation. Whether that translates to contracts in the DRC, Gambia, or other markets depends on how those countries evaluate Ghana’s system—both its successes and the challenges that don’t typically feature in press releases.

Denmark’s continued interest suggests the partnership has been commercially viable for Danish entities involved in the project. The ambassador’s comments about Margins being “famous in Denmark” indicate the company has visibility beyond Ghana, though specific contract values and Danish government financial commitments weren’t disclosed during the visit.

For Ghana, the recognition reinforces its positioning as a regional technology hub, particularly given its role hosting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat. Whether other African nations adopt similar systems—and who supplies them—will determine if Ghana’s model becomes a continental standard or remains a localized success story.

The factory tour underscores how digital identity has become a diplomatic talking point, connecting trade missions with development narratives. It’s a sector where technology, governance, and international relations intersect in ways that will shape Africa’s digital economy over the coming decade.