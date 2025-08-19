Daniel Jeddman & Cyrus Richie Announce New Single “Confidence”

Gospel music lovers are set for another powerful release as award-winning artist Daniel Jeddman teams up with internationally acclaimed gospel minister Cyrus Richie on a brand-new single titled “Confidence.” The much-anticipated track is scheduled for worldwide release on August 30, 2025, across all major digital platforms.

The collaboration brings together two inspirational voices known for their unique ability to deliver heartfelt worship and soul-stirring praise. “Confidence” is described as a song of hope, faith, and total dependence on God, written to encourage believers in times of trials and uncertainty. Both artists have hinted that the song carries a strong prophetic message designed to uplift and inspire.

Speaking on the release, Daniel Jeddman expressed excitement about the project, calling it a divine assignment: “This song is not just music; it is a message to the world. We want to remind people that true confidence is found only in God.” Cyrus Richie echoed the sentiment, adding that the collaboration was birthed through prayer and shared passion for spreading the gospel through music.

Pre-release promotions are already ongoing across Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook, with fans sharing teasers and countdowns. Early reactions suggest that “Confidence” could quickly become one of the most impactful gospel anthems of 2025.

Daniel Jeddman, a gospel artist and author, has built a strong reputation in both Ghana and Europe for his deep lyrical content and dynamic worship style. Cyrus Richie, known for his powerful vocals and international reach, continues to inspire audiences across Africa and beyond.

With expectations running high, the release of “Confidence” promises to be more than just a song—it is set to be a global declaration of faith.