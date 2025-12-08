Daniel Jeddman Crowned “Male Artiste of the Year – Europe” at Contemporary Gospel Music Awards

Ghanaian-born, Germany-based gospel minister Daniel Jeddman has achieved a major milestone after winning the prestigious Male Artiste of the Year – Europe title at this year’s Contemporary Gospel Music Awards (Ghana). The recognition celebrates his consistent impact in spreading gospel music across Europe and uplifting audiences through his unique sound and deep spiritual message.

Jeddman, widely admired for his vocal strength and inspirational songwriting, has steadily built an international presence. His music, branding, and ministry connect with both African and European audiences, making him one of the most influential Ghanaian gospel voices abroad.

Industry observers say this award marks a new chapter for the singer, opening opportunities for bigger platforms, continental collaborations, and international tours. Supporters and fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, describing the win as “well deserved” and “long overdue.”

Daniel Jeddman continues to raise Ghana’s flag high, proving again that gospel music can powerfully transcend borders.