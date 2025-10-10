Daniel Brew Forson: the visionary transforming discarded plastic into captivating, sustainable art

With a sharp eye and an unconventional medium, Daniel Brew Forson also known as Del is redefining what art can be, right from the heart of Accra. Using plastic bottle caps often discarded and forgotten, he creates large-scale works he calls “filled circles” or “illusions.” From afar, the pieces reveal striking images full of depth and detail. But up close, the magic shifts: it’s nothing but caps, meticulously arranged with precision and patience.

His choice of material is no coincidence. Plastic waste is a global issue, and Accra, like many cities, struggles with pollution from single-use plastics. Del’s work directly confronts this challenge. By turning what’s typically seen as trash into thought-provoking artwork, he’s making a bold statement about sustainability. Each piece reflects the potential for transformation of materials, and of mindsets.

At the core of Del’s art is a fascination with perception. What you see changes depending on your distance from the piece. This illusion isn’t just visual, it’s philosophical. His work invites viewers to pause, reconsider, and engage with their surroundings on a deeper level.

Through this blend of creativity and consciousness, Del speaks to art lovers, collectors, and environmental advocates alike. Based in Accra, his studio practice brings together community, commentary, and craft. His message is clear: beauty can be found in the overlooked, and responsibility can be woven into creativity. For Del, this isn’t just art. It’s a call to reflect, to act, and to see the world differently.