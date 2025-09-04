Daniel Bessey Breaks Silence: “I’m Not Behind Ada Songor Chaos”

Sege Member of Parliament, Hon. Daniel Keshie Bessey, has broken his silence over swirling allegations that he is the mastermind behind the latest wave of unrest against Electrochem Ghana Limited, operators of the Ada Songor Salt Project. The MP has flatly rejected the claims, describing them as “false, malicious, and without foundation.”

Reports from the Ada Traditional Area had suggested that Hon. Bessey was fueling agitations in the salt-rich enclave as part of a calculated move to frustrate the McDan Group subsidiary. According to the allegations, the lawmaker had assured certain business interests that he would ensure continued disruptions until Electrochem abandoned its concession — paving the way for rivals to take control of the Ada Songor salt fields.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, however, the Sege MP said such claims were a smear campaign designed to tarnish his reputation and misrepresent his work as a legislator.

“As an elected representative of the people of Sege, my mandate is clear: to amplify the voices of my constituents and ensure that their legitimate concerns are addressed through lawful and democratic means,” he said. “Demanding accountability and inclusiveness is not the same as fanning unrest.”

Hon. Bessey stressed that he has never sponsored, incited, or encouraged any form of protest against Electrochem, insisting that he welcomes genuine investment in the Songor Lagoon but will always stand for fairness, transparency, and the rights of his people.

The Ada Songor Salt Project has long been a flashpoint of political, traditional, and business contestation. While Electrochem has pledged to transform the salt industry into a globally competitive enterprise, concerns persist among some residents over job opportunities, working conditions, and community participation.

Analysts warn that politicizing the project could derail a key national industrialization agenda and undermine opportunities for jobs and revenue.

Calling for calm, Hon. Bessey urged all stakeholders — traditional leaders, community members, government agencies, and Electrochem — to prioritize dialogue and unity over propaganda.

“Ada is bigger than politics, and the Songor Lagoon is a heritage for all generations,” he emphasized.